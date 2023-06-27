Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Investigation continues in hit-and-run death of Fort Ripley woman

The body of 49-year-old Angela Marie McClelland was found Sunday, June 25, on Killian Road in Fort Ripley Township.

Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office vehicles at a death investigation.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office investigates a death of a woman Sunday, June 25, 2023, whose body was found on a road in Fort Ripley Township.
Contributed /Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office
FORT RIPLEY — The investigation continued Tuesday, June 27, into the death of a Fort Ripley woman whose body was found Sunday on a road in Fort Ripley Township.

At 5:41 a.m. Sunday the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a passerby who thought there may be a body lying in the roadway off Highway 371. Deputies responded and found the body of 49-year-old Angela Marie McClelland on Killian Road.

Investigators believe McClelland died after being struck by a vehicle but Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang said no new information on the case was available Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re still working on some leads,” Klang said. “Right now this case is a work in progress.”

Klang said investigators with the sheriff’s office, the Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are tracking down information about the events that led up to McClelland’s death, as well as looking for the person who was driving the vehicle that struck her.

Witnesses or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area of Legend Road and Killian Road in the early morning hours of Sunday are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 218-829-4749.

“We’re looking for any and all information someone might have that was in that area in the early morning hours on Sunday,” Klang said.

MATT ERICKSON, Editor, may be reached at matt.erickson@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5857.

Matt Erickson
By Matt Erickson
Matt Erickson joined the Brainerd Dispatch in 2000 as a reporter, covering crime and courts and the city of Brainerd. In 2012 he was promoted to night editor and in 2014 was promoted to editor of the newspaper.
