Investigation continues in hit-and-run death of Fort Ripley woman

FORT RIPLEY — The investigation continued Tuesday, June 27, into the death of a Fort Ripley woman whose body was found Sunday on a road in Fort Ripley Township.

At 5:41 a.m. Sunday the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a passerby who thought there may be a body lying in the roadway off Highway 371. Deputies responded and found the body of 49-year-old Angela Marie McClelland on Killian Road.

Investigators believe McClelland died after being struck by a vehicle but Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang said no new information on the case was available Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re still working on some leads,” Klang said. “Right now this case is a work in progress.”

Klang said investigators with the sheriff’s office, the Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are tracking down information about the events that led up to McClelland’s death, as well as looking for the person who was driving the vehicle that struck her.

Witnesses or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area of Legend Road and Killian Road in the early morning hours of Sunday are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 218-829-4749.

“We’re looking for any and all information someone might have that was in that area in the early morning hours on Sunday,” Klang said.

MATT ERICKSON, Editor, may be reached at matt.erickson@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5857.