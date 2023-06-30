Ironton man in prison for sexually abusing 2 children

BRAINERD — A 73-year-old Ironton man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison after being convicted on two charges of criminal sexual conduct involving two children.

Patrick Michael Donnelly was sentenced May 31 in Crow Wing County District Court on one count of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct and on one count of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Donnelly was sentenced to 172 months in prison for the first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge and 36 months for the second-degree criminal sexual conduct charge. He also received 10 years of conditional release after he is released from prison, was fined $16,168 and ordered to pay $2,168.36 in restitution to the victims’ family.

A second charge of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct, was dismissed.

According to court documents, in January of 2022 a woman reported to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office that her two children said they’d been touched inappropriately and sexually assaulted by Donnelly. Donnelly had daily contact with the children and often gave them rides — together and individually — on his all-terrain vehicle, the mother said. When interviewed by investigators, Donnelly initially denied touching either child in a sexual manner.

Donnelly had pleaded guilty to the charges March 30. Donnelly is serving his prison sentences, which are consecutive, at Minnesota Correctional Facility-St. Cloud. A remote review hearing in the case is scheduled at 9 a.m. Nov. 30.