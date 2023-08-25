6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Isle man dies in workplace accident

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, reported at 7:46 a.m. at the Isle Cemstone Products plant.

Mille Lacs Sheriff Badge.
BrainerdDispatch.com Illustration
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:52 AM

ISLE — A 45-year-old Isle man died Thursday, Aug. 24, after he became trapped in machinery at the Cemstone Products plant, 1515 410th St. in Mille Lacs County.

The man was identified as Chad Michael Minenko.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, reported at 7:46 a.m. and according to the report, deputies located Minenko trapped in a portion of the wash plant. Isle Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene and, with the help of Cemstone employees, were able to free Minenko and start lifesaving efforts.

Minenko was transported by Isle Ambulance Service to Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia, where he was pronounced dead.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all of the first responders who helped,” said Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton in a news release.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and Mine Safety and Health Administration, though Minenki’s death appears to be an accident, the sheriff’s office reported.

By Dispatch staff report
