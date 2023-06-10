It’s been a scorcher of a late spring in the Brainerd lakes area

BRAINERD — You wouldn’t be too far off to think we skipped a season this year.

After a record-breaking snowfall in the Brainerd lakes area, a winter in which 89.3 inches of snow piled up and stayed on the ground through almost the end of April, May came in like a beast.

In the Brainerd lakes area in May there were eight days with a high temperature above 80 degrees, including a daily record high temperature of 86 degrees on May 30, according to data from the National Weather Service in Duluth. In total there were 22 days in May above 70 degrees, putting the average high temperature for the month at 72.5 degrees, well above the historical normal monthly average of 66.6 degrees.

We just have to hopefully get a change in the weather pattern here, and get us out of this Pete Boulay, Minnesota assistant state climatologist

And June has just built on those numbers, with the first four days of the month nearing 90 degrees. So far in June, Brainerd has averaged a high temperature of 88 degrees. The normal average high temperature for the month is 73 degrees.

“The normal high temperature at the end of May is around 70 degrees, so being in the 80s, 85, 90, is definitely not normal — 10 to 15, maybe even 20 degrees above normal,” said Krystal Kossen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not helping has been the lack of precipitation. Despite a late May and early June forecast featuring several chances for precipitation, little has fallen in Brainerd during that time, with just 0.14 inches over the last days of May and 0.10 inches reported so far in June. That has kept the fire danger in the Brainerd lakes area at moderate to high levels and pushed the drought level — earlier this spring it was nonexistent because of all the runoff from snowmelt — to abnormally dry to moderate across the region, Kossen said.

Increasing Chances of Excessive Heat over parts of the Southern Plains and Mississippi Valley Next Weekhttps://t.co/ZJq9eTHAgM pic.twitter.com/HZl5MqFG7g — NWS Climate Prediction Center (@NWSCPC) June 7, 2023

“We’re definitely in dry conditions. You’ve probably seen vegetation and lawns start to dry up, and fires are becoming a concern,” Kossen said. “Luckily, we haven’t had very windy conditions as of late with this dry air, so the threat for fires isn’t high, but the drought conditions are definitely not making it any better.”

And it doesn’t look like conditions will improve for a while.

While Wednesday and Thursday had high temperatures in the mid 70s, which is closer to seasonal averages, high temperatures are expected to be back in the mid- to upper-80s next week.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s latest update, as of Thursday, June 8, Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing and Wadena counties are experiencing abnormally dry conditions, but portions of Mille Lacs, Morrison and Todd counties are experiencing moderate drought conditions. Just a week ago, the only area in the state with moderate drought conditions was in the extreme southwest corner of Minnesota.

Read more







And according to the most recent 30-day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, temperatures in the Brainerd area are expected to stay above normal and precipitation below normal through June.

“We just have to hopefully get a change in the weather pattern here, and get us out of this,” said Pete Boulay, assistant state climatologist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “But this is not a pattern that bodes well for a lot of precip right now, so we need something to change in order for us to improve a bit.”

Since May 1, Brainerd’s high temperatures have been 6 degrees above normal, Boulay said, and only about 1.56 inches of precipitation has fallen, which is 3.35 inches short of normal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s getting dry for sure,” he said. The average high temperature since May 1 across the entire state, Boulay added, is 5.3 degrees above normal.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Though the record-breaking winter bought the state and Brainerd lakes area some time to fend off drought conditions, warm weather and dry conditions are quickly depleting gains made with the snowmelt.

“Hopefully we get a little something happening, but for at least the next week it doesn’t look great,” Boulay said. “We’re just going to keep drying out, for sure. We’re concerned, absolutely, about drought.”

Kossen, too, said it was unfortunate the snow melted as fast as it did, leading to flooding in several places that quickly went away. A slower melt, she noted, probably would have helped keep soil moisture around even longer.

“If we didn’t have all that snow, all that record-breaking precip this past winter, we probably would be in even a little tighter spot at this point,” Kossen said. “Hopefully, we’ll get more chances for precip that will hopefully keep the more extreme conditions at bay.”

MATT ERICKSON, Editor, may be reached at matt.erickson@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5857.