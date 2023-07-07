Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Jordan man arrested for stealing guns, clothes from Garrison business

Stefan Arni Egilsson was charged on three felony counts Friday in Crow Wing County District Court.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:52 PM

GARRISON — A 30-year-old Jordan, Minn., man faces several felony charges for allegedly stealing firearms and clothing Thursday, July 6, from Tutt’s Bait & Tackle in Garrison.

Stefan Arni Egilsson was charged Friday in Crow Wing County District Court with felony first-degree burglary with a dangerous weapon and a prior conviction for a violent crime; felony possession of ammunition or a firearm with a prior conviction for a violent crime; and felony third-degree burglary.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

According to the criminal complaint filed against Egilsson, at 12:34 p.m. Thursday employees at Tutt’s Bait & Tackle reported to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office a man had stolen at least three handguns and clothing and left the building. An employee followed the man to a nearby gas station, where the suspect threw the clothing and one empty gun box on the ground and left in a vehicle.

The suspect was identified as Egilsson and his vehicle was located in Mille Lacs County. In a statement to deputies, Egilsson asked if he could speak to the owner of Tutt’s Bait & Tackle. He said he would give the guns back if the owner were to drop the charges. Egilsson was arrested and transported to the Crow Wing County Jail. The guns were located near where Egilsson’s vehicle was found.

Egillson has a 2016 conviction for second-degree possession of a controlled substance, a crime of violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of Friday, Egilsson was being held in the Crow Wing County Jail on $40,000 bail or bond without conditions and $20,000 bail or bond with conditions. Conditions for release include remaining law-abiding, making all future court appearances; maintaining contact with his attorney; no leaving the state without approval; no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons; no contact with the victims; no alcohol or drug use or possession; and no entering bars or liquor stores.

Egilsson’s next court date is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. July 13.

In addition to his 2016 conviction for second-degree possession of a controlled substance — for which he was sentenced to 50 months in prison — according to Minnesota court records from numerous counties Egilsson has past convictions for felony-fifth degree possession of drugs in 2017; felony theft in 2017; felony fifth-degree possession of drugs in 2018; felony first-degree burglary in 2019; gross misdemeanor giving a false name to a police officer in 2021; felony fifth-degree possession of drugs in 2022; as well as numerous misdemeanor traffic violations, minor drug offenses, theft, disorderly conduct and issuing dishonored checks dating back to 2010.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Bikers take a parade lap to kick off four days of racing at Lakes Area BMX on Thursday, July 6, 2023, during the Gold Cup/State Qualifier weekend in Barrows.
Local
Big race weekend at Lakes Area BMX
42m ago
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
BrainerdDispatchNews3.JPG
Local
Local students receive $1,000 scholarships
2h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck sits in the garage
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
4h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A father and son after attending military training in Wisconsin.
Community
This Was Brainerd - July 7
11h ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
People listen to Jack Franzen's Muddy Water Band on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Gregory Park during the Music in Park series in Brainerd. Performances in the series feature different bands playing on Thursday nights during summer and is a collaboration between The Center and Brainerd Parks and Recreation.
Local
People enjoy music in the park
19h ago
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
pine-river-150th-logo.jpg
Community
Pine River's 150th Celebration bursting with events July 6-8
1d ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal