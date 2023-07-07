Jordan man arrested for stealing guns, clothes from Garrison business

GARRISON — A 30-year-old Jordan, Minn., man faces several felony charges for allegedly stealing firearms and clothing Thursday, July 6, from Tutt’s Bait & Tackle in Garrison.

Stefan Arni Egilsson was charged Friday in Crow Wing County District Court with felony first-degree burglary with a dangerous weapon and a prior conviction for a violent crime; felony possession of ammunition or a firearm with a prior conviction for a violent crime; and felony third-degree burglary.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Egilsson, at 12:34 p.m. Thursday employees at Tutt’s Bait & Tackle reported to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office a man had stolen at least three handguns and clothing and left the building. An employee followed the man to a nearby gas station, where the suspect threw the clothing and one empty gun box on the ground and left in a vehicle.

The suspect was identified as Egilsson and his vehicle was located in Mille Lacs County. In a statement to deputies, Egilsson asked if he could speak to the owner of Tutt’s Bait & Tackle. He said he would give the guns back if the owner were to drop the charges. Egilsson was arrested and transported to the Crow Wing County Jail. The guns were located near where Egilsson’s vehicle was found.

Egillson has a 2016 conviction for second-degree possession of a controlled substance, a crime of violence.

As of Friday, Egilsson was being held in the Crow Wing County Jail on $40,000 bail or bond without conditions and $20,000 bail or bond with conditions. Conditions for release include remaining law-abiding, making all future court appearances; maintaining contact with his attorney; no leaving the state without approval; no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons; no contact with the victims; no alcohol or drug use or possession; and no entering bars or liquor stores.

Egilsson’s next court date is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. July 13.

In addition to his 2016 conviction for second-degree possession of a controlled substance — for which he was sentenced to 50 months in prison — according to Minnesota court records from numerous counties Egilsson has past convictions for felony-fifth degree possession of drugs in 2017; felony theft in 2017; felony fifth-degree possession of drugs in 2018; felony first-degree burglary in 2019; gross misdemeanor giving a false name to a police officer in 2021; felony fifth-degree possession of drugs in 2022; as well as numerous misdemeanor traffic violations, minor drug offenses, theft, disorderly conduct and issuing dishonored checks dating back to 2010.