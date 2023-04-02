99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Journalist Erica Gies to be guest speaker for Happy Dancing Turtle event

Gies will discuss the relationship between groundwater and surface water as part of Happy Dancing Turtle’s Evening with Water.

BD-News General graph
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:27 AM

PINE RIVER — Journalist Erica Gies will discuss the relationship between groundwater and surface water 6:30-7:30 p.m. April 11 via Zoom for Happy Dancing Turtle’s Evening with Water.

The event is free and will have both in-person and Zoom options. At 6 p.m. there will be a reception for those gathering in person with refreshments and water activities at the Hunt Utilities Group Resilient Living Campus in Pine River. The Zoom presentation with Gies starts at 6:30 p.m.

Gies is an award-winning independent journalist who writes about water, climate change, plants and animals for Scientific American, The New York Times, Nature, The Atlantic, National Geographic and more. Her book, “Water Always Wins: Thriving in an Age of Drought and Deluge,” is about what she calls “Slow Water” innovations that are helping people adapt to the increasing floods and droughts brought by climate change.

Those gathering at the Hunt Utilities Group Resilient Living Campus will be part of the Zoom viewing group audience. Whether part of that group or connecting via Zoom individually, everyone will have the opportunity to ask Gies questions. To view the resources and to register for this free event, visit bit.ly/waterevening .

This event is part of We Are Water MN, an exhibit and community engagement initiative, which Happy Dancing Turtle is hosting. We are Water MN is led by the Minnesota Humanities Center in partnership with: the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency; the Minnesota Historical Society; the Board of Water and Soil Resources; the Minnesota Departments of Agriculture, Health, and Natural Resources; and University of Minnesota Extension.

ADVERTISEMENT

We are Water MN is funded in part with money from the Clean Water, Land, & Legacy Fund that was created with the vote of the people of Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2008, and by the National Endowment for the Humanities.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Ron Kresha
Local
Reps. Schultz and Kresha announce town hall tour for legislative break
April 02, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Julie Tesch
Local
The future of rural Minnesota is topic of April 12 Rosenmeier Forum
April 02, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-News graph1.JPG
Local
Heidi Hahn to speak at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa
April 02, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Battle of the Books 1
Local
Battle of the Books: Kids summer reading competition comes to Brainerd
March 31, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Peder Thusholt
Local
Second chances: ‘Give God a chance’
April 01, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd Boys Basketball vs Sauk Rapids on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Brainerd.
Prep
Boys Basketball: Pecarich gets back-to-back All-Area Player of the Year
April 01, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Pequot Lakes Boys Basketball against Albany in the Class 2A State Quarterfinals Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Williams Arena.
Prep
Boys Basketball: Pequot Lakes and Brainerd dominate All-Area First Team
April 01, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom