Jury finds Munger guilty of murder

BRAINERD — After less than a half hour of deliberations, a Crow Wing County jury found 54-year-old Michael Lowell Munger guilty Tuesday, May 2, on all three criminal charges in the murder of Lynnie Ann Loucks.

Michael Lowell Munger Crow Wing County Jail / Contributed

Munger, who represented himself at his trial in Crow Wing County District Court, was accused of murdering Loucks April 28, 2022, at a residence they shared on Smith Road in Unorganized Territory north of Brainerd.

Munger was arrested at the residence and arraigned April 29, 2022, on charges of second-degree murder with intent but without premeditation and second-degree murder without intent but while committing a felony in connection with Loucks’ death. In July 2022, a Crow Wing County grand jury indicted Munger with first-degree murder.

During Munger's trial, which started April 24, a medical examiner testified Loucks' cause of death was strangulation and traumatic brain injury due to physical assault and the manner of death was homicide.

The first-degree murder charge carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

This is a developing story.