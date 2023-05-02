99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News
News Local

Jury finds Munger guilty of murder

Michael Lowell Munger murdered Lynnie Ann Loucks April 28, 2022, at a residence north of Brainerd

Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Crow Wing County Judicial Center in Brainerd, MN.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:00 PM

BRAINERD — After less than a half hour of deliberations, a Crow Wing County jury found 54-year-old Michael Lowell Munger guilty Tuesday, May 2, on all three criminal charges in the murder of Lynnie Ann Loucks.

Mugshot
Michael Lowell Munger
Crow Wing County Jail / Contributed

Munger, who represented himself at his trial in Crow Wing County District Court, was accused of murdering Loucks April 28, 2022, at a residence they shared on Smith Road in Unorganized Territory north of Brainerd.

Munger was arrested at the residence and arraigned April 29, 2022, on charges of second-degree murder with intent but without premeditation and second-degree murder without intent but while committing a felony in connection with Loucks’ death. In July 2022, a Crow Wing County grand jury indicted Munger with first-degree murder.

During Munger's trial, which started April 24, a medical examiner testified Loucks' cause of death was strangulation and traumatic brain injury due to physical assault and the manner of death was homicide.

The first-degree murder charge carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story. Check back at www.brainerddispatch.com for updates.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Ojibwa Road at dusk.
Local
Road construction projects ramp up across the region
May 02, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Lake Mille Lacs ice piles up.
Local
Mille Lacs Lake ice on the move
May 02, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
The word FAITH in a dark room with a cross as the "T" with light shining through it.
Local
Faith Focus: It's our call
May 02, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Charles Johnson, Bethlehem Lutheran Church member
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Dawson Ringler
Prep
Boys Golf: Warriors 3rd in CLC meet
May 01, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Movie poster for "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret."
Arts and Entertainment
Review: Growing pains painfully funny in ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.’
May 02, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Genevieve Birkland
Prep
Area Girls Golf: Birkeland, Patriots win presection
May 01, 2023 10:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
2898972+crime1.jpg
Local
Officers arrest suspect in Garrison gas station robbery
April 28, 2023 11:34 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report