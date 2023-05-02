Jury finds Munger guilty of murder
Michael Lowell Munger murdered Lynnie Ann Loucks April 28, 2022, at a residence north of Brainerd
BRAINERD — After less than a half hour of deliberations, a Crow Wing County jury found 54-year-old Michael Lowell Munger guilty Tuesday, May 2, on all three criminal charges in the murder of Lynnie Ann Loucks.
Munger, who represented himself at his trial in Crow Wing County District Court, was accused of murdering Loucks April 28, 2022, at a residence they shared on Smith Road in Unorganized Territory north of Brainerd.
Munger was arrested at the residence and arraigned April 29, 2022, on charges of second-degree murder with intent but without premeditation and second-degree murder without intent but while committing a felony in connection with Loucks’ death. In July 2022, a Crow Wing County grand jury indicted Munger with first-degree murder.
During Munger's trial, which started April 24, a medical examiner testified Loucks' cause of death was strangulation and traumatic brain injury due to physical assault and the manner of death was homicide.
The first-degree murder charge carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.
This is a developing story. Check back at www.brainerddispatch.com for updates.
