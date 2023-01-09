99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Juvenile airlifted after striking tree at Mount Ski Gull

A Pillager firefighter snowboarding with his family was able to respond to the scene almost immediately.

A helicopter and emergency personnel at Mount Ski Gull.
Emergency personnel respond Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, to Mount Ski Gull for a report of a juvenile who struck a tree.
Contributed / Pillager Area Fire and Rescue
By Dispatch staff report
January 09, 2023 02:33 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

EAST GULL LAKE — A juvenile was airlifted to the hospital Sunday, Jan. 8, after running into a tree at Mount Ski Gull.

The incident was reported at 4:39 p.m. at the ski hill located at 9898 County Highway 77 SW in Cass County. According to a Pillager Area Fire and Rescue Facebook post , a Pillager firefighter snowboarding with his family was able to respond to the scene almost immediately.

A helicopter and emergency personnel at Mount Ski Gull.
1/3: A North Memorial Health Air Care helicopter lands Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Mount Ski Gull for a report of a juvenile who struck a tree.
A helicopter and emergency personnel at Mount Ski Gull.
2/3: Emergency personnel respond Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, to Mount Ski Gull for a report of a juvenile who struck a tree.
A helicopter and emergency personnel at Mount Ski Gull.
3/3: Emergency personnel respond Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, to Mount Ski Gull for a report of a juvenile who struck a tree.

The post stated North Memorial Health Air Care was launched as a North Memorial Health Ambulance crew arrived on scene and began treating the juvenile.

Ski and snowboard runs were shut down while the fire department along with Ski Gull staff and ski patrol secured a landing zone for the helicopter. Patrons were asked to remain seated on the hill and at the chalet as the helicopter landed. The juvenile was airlifted to CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital. Information about their injuries was unavailable Monday.

There were 13 firefighters responding to this incident. Mount Ski Gull closed early, the post reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We would like to commend the Ski Gull Staff & Ski Patrol for their excellent work & quick response during this incident,” the Facebook post stated. “Also, thank you to all of the skiers & snowboarders for assisting us by remaining seated on the hill or down by the chalet. We know your night got cut short, as Ski Gull closed early due to this, but we appreciate your cooperation.”

Assisting at the scene was the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Related Topics: EAST GULL LAKECASS COUNTYPILLAGERMOUNT SKI GULL
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.