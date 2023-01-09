Juvenile airlifted after striking tree at Mount Ski Gull

EAST GULL LAKE — A juvenile was airlifted to the hospital Sunday, Jan. 8, after running into a tree at Mount Ski Gull.

The incident was reported at 4:39 p.m. at the ski hill located at 9898 County Highway 77 SW in Cass County. According to a Pillager Area Fire and Rescue Facebook post , a Pillager firefighter snowboarding with his family was able to respond to the scene almost immediately.

1 / 3: A North Memorial Health Air Care helicopter lands Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Mount Ski Gull for a report of a juvenile who struck a tree. 2 / 3: Emergency personnel respond Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, to Mount Ski Gull for a report of a juvenile who struck a tree. 3 / 3: Emergency personnel respond Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, to Mount Ski Gull for a report of a juvenile who struck a tree.

The post stated North Memorial Health Air Care was launched as a North Memorial Health Ambulance crew arrived on scene and began treating the juvenile.

Ski and snowboard runs were shut down while the fire department along with Ski Gull staff and ski patrol secured a landing zone for the helicopter. Patrons were asked to remain seated on the hill and at the chalet as the helicopter landed. The juvenile was airlifted to CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital. Information about their injuries was unavailable Monday.

There were 13 firefighters responding to this incident. Mount Ski Gull closed early, the post reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We would like to commend the Ski Gull Staff & Ski Patrol for their excellent work & quick response during this incident,” the Facebook post stated. “Also, thank you to all of the skiers & snowboarders for assisting us by remaining seated on the hill or down by the chalet. We know your night got cut short, as Ski Gull closed early due to this, but we appreciate your cooperation.”

Assisting at the scene was the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.