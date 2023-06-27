Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Kitchigami Regional Library mobile library dates announced

The mobile library serves Cass, Crow Wing, Hubbard and Wadena counties.

Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:57 PM

Kitchigami Regional Library announced its mobile library schedule for July through December.

The mobile library serves Cass, Crow Wing, Hubbard and Wadena counties.

The library will be in Hackensack on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, Backus on the second and fourth Thursday of each month and Nisswa, Garrison and Bay Lake on the second and fourth Saturday of each month.

  • Hackensack: 1-2 p.m. at the corner of First and Whipple streets (near City Park);
  • Backus: 9:30-11 a.m. at Backus School;
  • Nisswa: 2:15-3:45 p.m. at Nisswa Elementary School parking lot;
  • Garrison: 10-11:30 a.m. at VFW parking lot;
  • Bay Lake: 12:15-1:15 p.m. at The Garage at Ruttgers.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

