Kiwanis Park clearing

The project was designed to remove dead, damaged or diseased trees along with underbrush and invasive species.

A backhoe lifts what remains of trees being removed at Kiwanis Park on a sunny winter day.
A backhoe lifts what remains of trees being removed at Kiwanis Park Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The Brainerd City Council allocated $75,000 in coronavirus recovery funds for tree and brush clearing at the park next to Boom Lake and the Mississippi River. The project was designed to remove dead, damaged or diseased trees along with underbrush and invasive species. The trees had to be removed prior to March 31 so as not to interfere with the endangered northern long-eared bat, which may take refuge in the trees later in the spring. The bat is in danger of extinction due to the deadly white-nose syndrome.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:57 AM
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
