Klobuchar provisions pass Senate in bipartisan water infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., announced a number of her priorities have passed the Senate as part of the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act of 2022.

“When we invest in our waterways, we invest in a clean, safe environment that will benefit Minnesotans for generations to come,” said Klobuchar in a news release. “I am proud that this bipartisan bill includes several key priorities that will help our state, from protecting the Upper Mississippi River and our beloved Great Lakes to strengthening water and wastewater infrastructure in Northern Minnesota. Now that this legislation has passed the Senate with strong bipartisan support, I look forward to seeing it signed into law.”

Klobuchar successfully pushed for provisions protecting federal ownership of the Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam and directing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to examine the possibility of using the Lock and Dam for ecosystem restoration and invasive species control purposes. She also secured authorizations for a significant increase in federal resources for the Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program as well as major federal funding to strengthen wastewater and water infrastructure in Northern Minnesota.

The act authorizes more than $33 million in federal funding for Northfield to improve its water and wastewater infrastructure and more than $26 million in federal resources for communities in Northeastern Minnesota to strengthen wastewater treatment, increase access to water supply, and conduct environmental restoration and surface water protection projects

Other Klobuchar priorities that were passed as part of the WRDA include:

