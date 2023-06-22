Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Klobuchar, Tillis introduce bipartisan legislation to support military spouse entrepreneurship

The bill will direct the Small Business Administration to develop a program to help military spouses start and develop their own businesses

Armed Forces Veterans Tribute Day
Armed Forces Veterans Tribute Day on Friday, July 22, 2022, at the All Veterans Memorial in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:57 PM

BRAINERD — U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., co-chair of the bipartisan Senate Entrepreneurship Caucus, and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.,introduced the bipartisan Military Spouse Entrepreneurship Act of 2023.

This legislation would direct the Small Business Administration to develop a training program to help military spouses start, develop, and operate their own small businesses.

According to a 2022 U.S. Chamber of Commerce report , military spouses face an employment rate of 22%, making them one of the highest unemployed demographics in the nation.

“Military spouses make huge sacrifices to support our troops, and we must work to support their unique economic needs,” said Klobuchar in a news release. “Our bipartisan legislation would help ensure that military spouses have the right tools and training to establish their own small businesses and become entrepreneurs.”

Amy Klobuchar.jpg
Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
Contributed

“I have always been a strong advocate for increasing employment opportunities for military spouses who serve our country by supporting their husband or wife, including those who hope to start their own small business,” said Tillis in the news release. “I am proud to co-introduce this legislation to create a training program to expand career opportunities wherever military families are stationed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The bill has received the support of the Association of Military Spouse Entrepreneurs, the Center for American Entrepreneurship, Instant Teams, VetsinTech, and the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council.

“Entrepreneurship is the driving force of economic growth and job creation in America, and also a gateway to economic opportunity and financial security for military spouses,” said John Dearie, president of the Center for American Entrepreneurship. “And yet military spouse entrepreneurs face unique barriers and challenges that can lead to frustration and resentment which, ultimately, can undermine military retention and readiness. The Enhancing Military Spouse Entrepreneurship Act provides access to support and resources that military spouse entrepreneurs need and deserve.”

The Center for American Entrepreneurship and the Association of Military Spouse Entrepreneurs thanked Klobuchar and Tillis for their leadership on behalf of military spouse entrepreneurs and looks forward to working with their Senate and House colleagues to see the bill swiftly enacted into law.”

“Military spouses make a unique contribution to the nation and entrepreneurship is a powerful pathway to their economic and personal empowerment,” said Monika Jefferson, founder and chief executive officer of the Association of Military Spouse Entrepreneurs. “The Enhancing Military Spouse Entrepreneurship Act will dramatically improve the lives of military spouse entrepreneurs, improve the economic security of military families, and, therefore, contribute importantly to enhancing America’s military readiness.”

“We applaud the leadership of Senator Klobuchar and Senator Tillis for acting to provide critically needed resources to military spouses to better enable them to start companies and become entrepreneurs,” said Erica McMannes, co-founder of Instant Teams. “As trailblazers and industry leaders in connecting military spouses with opportunity we know first hand about the many challenges confronting military spouses who wish to start businesses and begin careers— this legislation will provide real support to our military families and in so doing will not only strengthen our military but also our national economy.”

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Klobuchar has long worked to support military families, servicemembers, and veterans.

In April, Klobuchar and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., and Steve Daines, R-Mont., introduced the Servicemembers’ Credit Monitoring Enhancement Act, bipartisan legislation to provide free credit monitoring for all servicemembers and their families. Currently, only active duty servicemembers and members of the National Guard are eligible for free credit monitoring services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, Klobuchar worked to successfully pass the SFC Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act, historic legislation that will deliver comprehensive relief to all generations of veterans who were exposed to toxins for the first time in our nation’s history. The legislation, signed into law last August, included Klobuchar and Senator Mike Crapo's (R-Idaho) Toxic Exposure Training Act, a bipartisan bill to improve education and training for Department of Veterans Affairs health care personnel to treat illnesses related to exposure to burn pits and other toxic substances.

Additionally, Klobuchar’s office reported she recently introduced legislation to expand access to colorectal cancer screenings for toxic-exposed service members. The Barbosa Act, named after former Army Captain Rafael Barbosa, would authorize the Department of Defense to provide service members who have been exposed to burn pits or other toxins with preventive colorectal screenings. Under the PACT Act, the Department of Veterans Affairs now considers any gastrointestinal cancer as “presumptive'' or caused by service and exposure to burn pits.

As a member of the National Guard Caucus, Klobuchar has been steadfast in her support of the Minnesota National Guard members. She worked to create a position on the Joint Chiefs of Staff for the National Guard and Reserves as well as improve federal-state military coordination in domestic emergency response scenarios.

Klobuchar fought to secure regular funding to extend and expand to the national level Minnesota’s pioneering Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Program, which provides community support to Guard members and their families throughout the deployment cycle.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
DetourHassmanAitkinCounty
Local
Highway 169 closes as road work begins north of Hassman July 5
June 22, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
u-wisconsin-river-falls.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to Dean's List at UW-River Falls
June 22, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Alexandria Technical & Community College Dean's List for Spring 2023
June 22, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Classic Scorpion snowmobiles are on display during the Scorpion Homecoming and Ice Fishing Contest Saturday at Crosby Memorial Park. (Kelly Humphrey, Brainerd Dispatch - Gallery and Video)
Local
Antique Snowmobile Club of America hosts summer meeting in Cuyuna lakes area
June 21, 2023 07:04 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
N2306P49005H.jpg
Local
Canine influenza outbreak continues
June 21, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
062123-CO-weekly-reports-nuisance-bears.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Anybody home? Nuisance black bear reports continue
June 21, 2023 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
Family digging worms
Local
These kids have worms - and are ready to sell to anglers
June 21, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Hannah Ward