Knights of Columbus 1491 receives top award

Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:00 PM

BRAINERD — Knights of Columbus Brainerd Council 1491 was awarded the distinction of Star Council, the international organization’s top honor for local councils.

The Star Council Award recognizes overall excellence in the areas of growing membership, promoting Knights of Columbus insurance benefits, sponsoring Catholic faith formation programs and volunteering time through service-oriented activities, the news release stated.

“We have put in many hours this year volunteering and supporting Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen,

Confidence Learning Center, Productive Alternatives, St. Francis Catholic School, Seminarians, various other charities in our community as well,” says Leonard Skillings who is the Grand Knight.

Membership in the Knights of Columbus is open to men 18 years of age or older who are practical (that is, practicing) Catholics in union with the Holy See.

For information on joining the Knights of Columbus, contact Leonard Skillings Grand Knight at gkkofccouncil1491@gmail.com .

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

