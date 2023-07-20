6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Knollwood Drive, Highland Scenic Road intersection open to local traffic

Knollwood Drive is still under construction and is closed to through traffic.

4404611+traffic-cones-1024.jpg
Road work is seemingly everywhere this summer, meaning a lot of traffic is now on Highway 210 as College Road and Excelsior - which serve as major east/west routes through Baxter, are closed for construction. Excelsior Road, including the Edgewood Drive intersection will remain closed through Aug. 15. The primary access to the area will be through the Highway 371 and Design Drive intersection. Illustration
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:24 PM

BAXTER — The city of Baxter announced Thursday, July 20, the Knollwood Drive and Highland Scenic Road intersection was open.

The subgrade and curb and gutter work is complete in the intersection and is open to local traffic only, city officials reported. Knollwood Drive is still under construction and is closed to through traffic.

Contact Widseth Project Engineer Alex Bitter at 218-316-3627 or alex.bitter@widseth.com with questions or concerns.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

By Dispatch staff report
