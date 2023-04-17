Knollwood Drive to close starting April 24

BAXTER — Knollwood Drive from Highland Scenic Road to Foley Road will be closed to through traffic starting Monday, April 24th for the next 12 – 14 weeks.

During the closure, through traffic will need to use alternate routes. The city of Baxter is asking motorists to avoid this segment of Knollwood Drive if possible, to drive with caution and to follow the signed detour routes during this construction phase.

The city of Baxter will send an official notice of the re-opening when construction is complete.

Contact Widseth Project Engineer Alex Bitter at 218-316-3627 or alex.bitter@widseth.com , regarding questions or concerns.

“We appreciate your patience during this construction process,” the city of Baxter stated in a news release.

