Kresha named Republican lead on Education Finance Committee

ST. PAUL — Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, was appointed Republican lead of the Education Finance Committee for the 2023-24 biennium.

This is the third term during which Kresha was appointed to serve as Republican lead on the committee.

“My previous work as an educator has made me uniquely qualified for this role on the Education Finance Committee. I look forward to working with all committee members to restore common sense practices and policies to our educational systems,” Kresha stated in a news release.

Kresha’s term as Republican lead on the Education Finance Committee begins Jan. 3.