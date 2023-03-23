Kresha supports improved road and railway safety for Highway 27 in Little Falls

ST. PAUL — Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, introduced House File 1114 to fund a separation of the highway and rail grade in Little Falls.

A grade separation typically means using a bridge, trestle or tunnel.

Kresha reported this $3 million project will design and construct the infrastructure to separate these two routes and greatly improve safety compared to the current crossing. Grade separations have a number of other benefits including reduced noise, improved travel time, and less energy loss from idling vehicles, Kresha stated in a news release.



The bill calls for the money to come from bond proceeds to fund preliminary engineering, environmental review, final engineering and design, and right-of-way acquisition of a highway-rail grade separation on Highway 27 at the BNSF Railway railroad crossing, and for associated improvements, in the city of Little Falls. This appropriation does not require a local match.

“This corridor is important for both personal and commercial transit,” Kresha stated in an email on the infrastructure proposal. “I look forward to when everyone will be able to use this much-improved roadway to more quickly and safely go about their day.”

"Prioritizing this rail grade separation is a top infrastructure need in our community." added neighboring Rep. Isaac Schultz, R-Elmdale Township. "As we prepare for the reconstruction of the MN Hwy 27 bridge across the Mississippi River we must remember this is the primary connection between the east and the west in Morrison County and this project enhances safety."