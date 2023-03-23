99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Kresha supports improved road and railway safety for Highway 27 in Little Falls

Map of Little Falls
Contributed / Google Maps
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:57 AM

ST. PAUL — Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, introduced House File 1114 to fund a separation of the highway and rail grade in Little Falls.

A grade separation typically means using a bridge, trestle or tunnel.

Kresha reported this $3 million project will design and construct the infrastructure to separate these two routes and greatly improve safety compared to the current crossing. Grade separations have a number of other benefits including reduced noise, improved travel time, and less energy loss from idling vehicles, Kresha stated in a news release.

Ron Kresha
Ron Kresha

The bill calls for the money to come from bond proceeds to fund preliminary engineering, environmental review, final engineering and design, and right-of-way acquisition of a highway-rail grade separation on Highway 27 at the BNSF Railway railroad crossing, and for associated improvements, in the city of Little Falls. This appropriation does not require a local match.

“This corridor is important for both personal and commercial transit,” Kresha stated in an email on the infrastructure proposal. “I look forward to when everyone will be able to use this much-improved roadway to more quickly and safely go about their day.”

"Prioritizing this rail grade separation is a top infrastructure need in our community." added neighboring Rep. Isaac Schultz, R-Elmdale Township. "As we prepare for the reconstruction of the MN Hwy 27 bridge across the Mississippi River we must remember this is the primary connection between the east and the west in Morrison County and this project enhances safety."

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

