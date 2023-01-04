99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Kyson Joe is the first baby of 2023 at Tri-County Health Care

He was born on Jan. 1, 2023, at 5:03 p.m. to Sam and Joseph Reineke of Henning.

Parents hold a newborn.
Sam and Joseph Reineke of Henning hold their newborn son, Kyson Joe. He was the first baby born at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
January 04, 2023 07:57 AM
WADENA — The first baby born at Tri-County Health Care in 2023 is Kyson Joe Reineke.

He was born on Jan. 1, 2023, at 5:03 p.m. He weighed 5 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 18 inches long. His parents are Sam and Joseph Reineke of Henning.

Closeup of baby
Kyson Joe Reineke is the first baby born at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena in 2023.<br/>
Contributed

It is a new year’s tradition for the obstetrics staff of Tri-County Health Care to organize a New Years’ basket for the family. This year, the family was awarded with the following: Merickel Ace Hardware, home safety supplies; Smith Furniture, blessed sign, Snuggle Time pillow, basket; All Around Divas, hello sign and teether; Hometown Crafts, blankets and monthly stickers; Glamour Salon, hair clip/brush and teether; Owly Coffee - $20 gift card and mug; BBQ Smokehouse, $25 gift card; 1776 Clothing Company, $25 gift card; Pizza Ranch, $50 gift card; Larry’s Family Pizza, $20 gift card; Super One Foods, $50 gift card; Seip Drug, $50 gift card; Impressions by Sarah, $75 coupon.

The basket was valued at over $500. All Items came from local businesses In the Wadena area.

