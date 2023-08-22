Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Lakes Area Food Shelf names Tammy Larsen as director

Larsen previously led the food shelf in 2020-2021, guiding the operation through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tamara “Tammy” Larsen
Tamara “Tammy” Larsen
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:57 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — Tamara “Tammy” Larsen has been named director of the Lakes Area Food Shelf in Pequot Lakes.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Larsen’s appointment came by a unanimous vote of the Lakes Area Food Shelf Board of Directors during its regular meeting in August. She’ll succeed former Director Kathy Adams, who resigned in early August. Larsen will be on the job starting Sept. 5. This is a homecoming for Larsen, who led Lakes Area Food Shelf in 2020 and 2021, guiding the food shelf through the COVID-19 pandemic. She left in the spring of 2021 for family reasons.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to return to Lakes Area Food Shelf and can’t wait to get back to work,” said Larsen after the board’s vote, according to a news release.

Larsen takes over at a time of transformational growth and change at Lakes Area Food Shelf, both in the need for food distribution and in expansion of its services. Driven by inflation and the expiration of pandemic relief programs, visits at the food shelf are trending upward by at least 30% in 2023. The increases mirror growth in 2021 and 2022 and are consistent with food shelves throughout Minnesota.

Lakes Area Food Shelf broke ground in June for a $500,000 building addition to house a Community Resource Hub. The Hub will be a satellite office for social service providers. They’ll assist residents in overcoming barriers that led them to need the food shelf. This holistic approach addressing the root causes of hunger is endorsed by Feeding America, the leading nonprofit hunger advocacy organization in the U.S., because “...hunger is a complex issue. When people face hunger, they often struggle to meet other basic needs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The expansion also provides much needed warehouse space as Lakes Area Food Shelf grows its sourcing through local grocers and the “Farms 2 Food Shelf” program. Farms 2 Food Shelf delivers fresh, high quality, nutrient rich produce to Lakes Area Food Shelf, Pine River Area Food Shelf and the CommUnity Meals Program, all harvested from area farmers.

“I am thrilled Tammy is back at LAFS, especially in this transformational moment,” said Board Chairperson Tim Moore. “We appreciate Kathy Adams’ vision in engaging the community through the strategic planning process that led to the Hub. Tammy’s strong operational and technical skills will manage both the increased need for food and our expanded services.”

Before joining Lakes Area Food Shelf, Larsen worked in tech and banking, leading strong technical teams developing and supporting large, complex analytical systems as well as selling and implementing data warehousing and business intelligence software. She earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Minnesota and a master’s degree in organizational leadership from St. Catherine University in St. Paul. She lives in Pequot Lakes with her husband Tom, who’s been a Lakes Area Food Shelf volunteer.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Man stands at podium
Members Only
Local
Brainerd council bans cannabis smoking in public spaces
33m ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center announces auditions for fall season
2h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Mille Lacs Indian Museum to host Native American Music and Arts Festival Sept. 3
3h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
121621-Pequot-Lakes-School-winter-file.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes Public Schools launches website for November referendum
7h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Tamara “Tammy” Larsen
Local
Lakes Area Food Shelf names Tammy Larsen as director
1h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Aug. 22
12h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Avery Herdering
Prep
Volleyball: The mental side of volleyball
1d ago
 · 
By  Avery Herdering