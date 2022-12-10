Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Lakes Area Food Shelf ready to help those in need during the holidays

Those in need can get service inside the food shelf, through drive-up and home delivery.

Thanksgiving food shelf meals
Lakes Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m.-noon every Tuesday and Thursday, and 3-6 p.m. every Wednesday.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
December 10, 2022 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PEQUOT LAKES — Lakes Area Food Shelf in Pequot Lakes is open and ready to meet the needs of anyone needing food or clothing this holiday season and throughout 2023.

“We just want to remind families that the Food Shelf exists for those finding it difficult to make ends meet,” Lakes Area Food Shelf Director Kathy Adams stated in a news release. “We have winter coats and clothing for children and adults. We have a great selection of food for the holidays, including fresh produce.”

Lakes Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m.-noon every Tuesday and Thursday, and 3-6 p.m. every Wednesday. The food shelf is located at 29316 Patriot Ave. in Pequot Lakes. Those in need can get service inside the food shelf, through drive-up and home delivery.

“In this extraordinary year, we’ve seen record numbers of families and individuals in our community rely on the food shelf,” said Tim Moore, Lakes Area Food Shelf Board chair, in the release. “Overall inflation and the high cost of fuel and shelter are leading to tough decisions, like do I pay rent or eat? Thanks to our donors, we can make sure no one is without food.”

Through November, Lakes Area Food Shelf served over 10,000 people, up from 4,600 in 2021. The food shelf’s buying power and partnerships with local grocers and farms ensure a strong supply of nutrient rich food, according to the release. Lakes Area Food Shelf is a nonprofit reporting it’s committed to keeping the lakes area hunger free and treating all it serves with dignity and respect.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We recognize and celebrate every individual,” Adams stated. “For 42 years, this community food shelf, powered by volunteers and the contributions of so many, has served our friends and neighbors. In this time of giving and gratitude, we are here to help.”

Related Topics: PEQUOT LAKESFOOD SHELF
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
A screenshot of a United States Postal Service tracking
Local
Customers speak out on post office woes
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
December 23, 2022 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
car crash illustration
Local
2-vehicle crash injures Little Falls woman
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
December 23, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Wadena Sheriff
Local
Wadena arrest nets 142 grams of methamphetamine
A 44-year-old Isle man was arrested after selling 28 grams of methamphetamine in Wadena County.
December 23, 2022 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs