Lakes Area Food Shelf ready to help those in need during the holidays

PEQUOT LAKES — Lakes Area Food Shelf in Pequot Lakes is open and ready to meet the needs of anyone needing food or clothing this holiday season and throughout 2023.

“We just want to remind families that the Food Shelf exists for those finding it difficult to make ends meet,” Lakes Area Food Shelf Director Kathy Adams stated in a news release. “We have winter coats and clothing for children and adults. We have a great selection of food for the holidays, including fresh produce.”

Lakes Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m.-noon every Tuesday and Thursday, and 3-6 p.m. every Wednesday. The food shelf is located at 29316 Patriot Ave. in Pequot Lakes. Those in need can get service inside the food shelf, through drive-up and home delivery.

“In this extraordinary year, we’ve seen record numbers of families and individuals in our community rely on the food shelf,” said Tim Moore, Lakes Area Food Shelf Board chair, in the release. “Overall inflation and the high cost of fuel and shelter are leading to tough decisions, like do I pay rent or eat? Thanks to our donors, we can make sure no one is without food.”

Through November, Lakes Area Food Shelf served over 10,000 people, up from 4,600 in 2021. The food shelf’s buying power and partnerships with local grocers and farms ensure a strong supply of nutrient rich food, according to the release. Lakes Area Food Shelf is a nonprofit reporting it’s committed to keeping the lakes area hunger free and treating all it serves with dignity and respect.

“We recognize and celebrate every individual,” Adams stated. “For 42 years, this community food shelf, powered by volunteers and the contributions of so many, has served our friends and neighbors. In this time of giving and gratitude, we are here to help.”