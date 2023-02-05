Lakes Area Heroes makes donation to family of Cass County Sheriff’s deputy

WALKER — Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy Deputy Mark Diaz and his wife, Sue Diaz, were recent recipients of a donation from the nonprofit group “Lakes Area Heroes” of Nisswa, Sheriff Bryan Welk said in a news release Thursday, Feb. 2.

The donation will assist with the on-going medical expenses the family is experiencing. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office thanked the group and its organizers for their support.

Lakes Area Heroes is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising funds for the “public awareness of local heroes,” organizers said.

Serving the Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing and Morrison counties, Lakes Area Heroes supports local law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel and their families in times of need through fundraising and donation efforts. For more information on the group, email LakesAreaHeroes@gmail.com or call Isaiah at 218-333-4209.