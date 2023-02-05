99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lakes Area Heroes makes donation to family of Cass County Sheriff’s deputy

The donation will assist with the on-going medical expenses the family is experiencing.

People pose for a photo during a donation presentation in Cass County.
Vern Gevik, left, Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk, Barb Gevik, Sue Diaz, Cass County Deputy Mark Diaz, and Cass County Chief Deputy Eric Alger pose for a photo after the Geviks, representing Lakes Area Heroes, presented a check to the Diaz family.
Contributed / Cass County Sheriff's Office
By Dispatch staff report
February 05, 2023 01:57 PM
WALKER — Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy Deputy Mark Diaz and his wife, Sue Diaz, were recent recipients of a donation from the nonprofit group “Lakes Area Heroes” of Nisswa, Sheriff Bryan Welk said in a news release Thursday, Feb. 2.

The donation will assist with the on-going medical expenses the family is experiencing. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office thanked the group and its organizers for their support.

Lakes Area Heroes is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising funds for the “public awareness of local heroes,” organizers said.

Serving the Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing and Morrison counties, Lakes Area Heroes supports local law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel and their families in times of need through fundraising and donation efforts. For more information on the group, email LakesAreaHeroes@gmail.com or call Isaiah at 218-333-4209.

