Lakes Area Music Festival still going strong after 15 years

BRAINERD — Back in 2009, Scott Lykins and John Taylor Ward were a couple college students putting on classical music concerts for fun in the Brainerd lakes area.

“Really we weren’t thinking at all beyond that first season,” Lykins said during a phone interview Monday, July 24. “And at the last concert, there were 300 people packed into a hot church in Nisswa, and … it was so apparent that this community wanted more.”

And they got it.

The upcoming 2023 Lakes Area Music Festival season marks the 15th anniversary of the classical music event in Brainerd and the surrounding area.

“We never really meant to create this,” Lykins said. “But the community support and the community engagement has really been a sign for us that they value this organization.”

That support and engagement is a big reason why Greg Milliren keeps coming back.

A flutist in the Minnesota Orchestra since 2009, Milliren has participated in the Lakes Area Music Festival for about a decade.

“The community there is just so appreciative, and the audiences are wonderful,” Milliren said Monday. “... We can’t do what we do without a wonderful audience. You need a wonderful group of performers, but then you need a wonderful audience who supports the arts.”

And the location isn’t bad either.

“I just really love the area, too,” Milliren said. “It has so much to offer.”

Some of his favorite lakes area locales have become Bar Harbor Supper Club, Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf and, of course, the many, many lakes themselves.

When he’s not out on the lake or playing mini golf, Milliren will lend his musical talents to the operatic production of “Don Pasquale” Aug. 11 and Aug. 13, and chamber and symphony orchestras.

This year’s opera is a comedy that will see the buffoonish Don Pasquale trying to woo the much-younger Norina, who uses her wit and the help of her friends to both teach Pasquale a lesson and find true love.

“It’s a hilarious comedy that is perfect for people who maybe have never seen an opera before,” Lykins said.

This year’s lineup also includes expanded programming for youth and families.

The Explore Music Day Camp, Lykins said, allows kids to come in each morning for a week to explore creativity, improvisation and music performance. Kids can register for the camp, which takes place July 31-Aug. 4, at lakesareamusic.org/explore-music .

A new Sound Garden event is a partnership Aug. 5 with the Northland Arboretum. Attendees will begin by picking up a map and then working their way along the Arboretum’s trails, where various musicians will be stationed.

“So they can go find the different families of the orchestra and hear a string quartet and a brass quintet, woodwinds and percussion and spend some time outside getting to learn about music,” Lykins said.That event will also feature what he calls an instrumental petting zoo in the Arb’s visitor’s center, allowing kids to try out orchestral instruments. No tickets are needed for the Sound Garden.

On Aug. 6, families can enjoy “The Composer is Dead,” a silly musical murder mystery that Lykins said is designed to be appropriate for children.

“That will give kids a chance to come in, maybe for the first time to sit in a concert hall, and see a full symphony orchestra on stage,” he said, noting the event is at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts.

Tickets for “The Composer is Dead” and the other 2023 music festival events are available at lakesareamusic.org/2023-season .

Many of the season’s events use a “name-your-price” model, with attendees paying what they can or what they see fit. Lykins encouraged everyone, especially first-timers and children, to come check out the orchestra in “The Composer is Dead” for free.

“It means so much to us and to our musicians to have a full hall, and now that we have the beautiful Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, we’d love to welcome anyone who maybe hasn’t seen that venue or seen one of our performances to come and give it a shot,” Lykins said.

And those who go should be sure to stay and mingle with the musicians afterwards.

“We love talking to the audience and getting to know them, and hopefully they can know us a little bit, too,” Milliren said. “It’s those kinds of connections that you make with artists and between the artists and the community that are ultimately so rewarding.

“So they don’t have to feel like the music is on a pedestal in a museum, and you can’t touch it. It’s really a lot more intimate and human than that.”

And beyond that, it’s now a lakes area staple.

“Now in our 15th season, we’re obviously established, we’re obviously a permanent cultural fixture here in the lakes area,” Lykins said. “And I guess we owe that entirely to the community of supporters and audience that show up and also the community of musicians, many of whom come back year after year and have made the Brainerd lakes area their summer home.”

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.