Lakes Area Music Festival's Don Pasquale 2023 klick! Gallery

LAMF Opera Don Pasquale 2023 (1).JPG
The Lakes Area Music Festival presents Gaetano Donizetti’s opera “Don Pasquale” on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
LAMF Opera Don Pasquale 2023 (2).JPG
The Lakes Area Music Festival presents Gaetano Donizetti’s opera “Don Pasquale” on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
LAMF Opera Don Pasquale 2023 (3).JPG
The Lakes Area Music Festival presents Gaetano Donizetti’s opera “Don Pasquale” on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
LAMF Opera Don Pasquale 2023 (4).JPG
The Lakes Area Music Festival presents Gaetano Donizetti’s opera “Don Pasquale” on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
LAMF Opera Don Pasquale 2023 (5).JPG
The Lakes Area Music Festival presents Gaetano Donizetti’s opera “Don Pasquale” on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
LAMF Opera Don Pasquale 2023 (6).JPG
The Lakes Area Music Festival presents Gaetano Donizetti’s opera “Don Pasquale” on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
LAMF Opera Don Pasquale 2023 (7).JPG
The Lakes Area Music Festival presents Gaetano Donizetti’s opera “Don Pasquale” on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
LAMF Opera Don Pasquale 2023 (8).JPG
The Lakes Area Music Festival presents Gaetano Donizetti’s opera “Don Pasquale” on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
LAMF Opera Don Pasquale 2023 (9).JPG
The Lakes Area Music Festival presents Gaetano Donizetti’s opera “Don Pasquale” on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
LAMF Opera Don Pasquale 2023 (10).JPG
The Lakes Area Music Festival presents Gaetano Donizetti’s opera “Don Pasquale” on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
LAMF Opera Don Pasquale 2023 (11).JPG
The Lakes Area Music Festival presents Gaetano Donizetti’s opera “Don Pasquale” on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
LAMF Opera Don Pasquale 2023 (12).JPG
The Lakes Area Music Festival presents Gaetano Donizetti’s opera “Don Pasquale” on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
LAMF Opera Don Pasquale 2023 (13).JPG
The Lakes Area Music Festival presents Gaetano Donizetti’s opera “Don Pasquale” on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
LAMF Opera Don Pasquale 2023 (14).JPG
The Lakes Area Music Festival presents Gaetano Donizetti’s opera “Don Pasquale” on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
LAMF Opera Don Pasquale 2023 (15).JPG
The Lakes Area Music Festival presents Gaetano Donizetti’s opera “Don Pasquale” on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
LAMF Opera Don Pasquale 2023 (16).JPG
The Lakes Area Music Festival presents Gaetano Donizetti’s opera “Don Pasquale” on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
LAMF Opera Don Pasquale 2023 (17).JPG
The Lakes Area Music Festival presents Gaetano Donizetti’s opera “Don Pasquale” on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
LAMF Opera Don Pasquale 2023 (18).JPG
The Lakes Area Music Festival presents Gaetano Donizetti’s opera “Don Pasquale” on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
LAMF Opera Don Pasquale 2023 (19).JPG
The Lakes Area Music Festival presents Gaetano Donizetti’s opera “Don Pasquale” on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
LAMF Opera Don Pasquale 2023 (20).JPG
The Lakes Area Music Festival presents Gaetano Donizetti’s opera “Don Pasquale” on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
LAMF Opera Don Pasquale 2023 (21).JPG
The Lakes Area Music Festival presents Gaetano Donizetti’s opera “Don Pasquale” on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
LAMF Opera Don Pasquale 2023 (22).JPG
The Lakes Area Music Festival presents Gaetano Donizetti’s opera “Don Pasquale” on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
LAMF Opera Don Pasquale 2023 (23).JPG
The Lakes Area Music Festival presents Gaetano Donizetti’s opera “Don Pasquale” on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
LAMF Opera Don Pasquale 2023 (24).JPG
The Lakes Area Music Festival presents Gaetano Donizetti’s opera “Don Pasquale” on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
LAMF Opera Don Pasquale 2023 (25).JPG
The Lakes Area Music Festival presents Gaetano Donizetti’s opera “Don Pasquale” on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
LAMF Opera Don Pasquale 2023 (26).JPG
The Lakes Area Music Festival presents Gaetano Donizetti’s opera “Don Pasquale” on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
LAMF Opera Don Pasquale 2023 (27).JPG
The Lakes Area Music Festival presents Gaetano Donizetti’s opera “Don Pasquale” on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
LAMF Opera Don Pasquale 2023 (28).JPG
The Lakes Area Music Festival presents Gaetano Donizetti’s opera “Don Pasquale” on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
LAMF Opera Don Pasquale 2023 (29).JPG
The Lakes Area Music Festival presents Gaetano Donizetti’s opera “Don Pasquale” on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in downtown Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch