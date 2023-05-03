Lakes Area Rescue hosts meet-and-greet event May 11 in East Gull Lake

EAST GULL LAKE — Lakes Area Rescue is hosting a meet-and-greet event 4-8 p.m. May 11 at the East Gull Lake Airport, 1664 Pine Beach Road.

The family-friendly event is an opportunity for the public to meet the team providing first responder services within East Gull Lake. North Memorial, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Pillager Fire Department will be present as well.

Activities include pizza, bounce houses, face painting, ambulance tours, sheriff’s squads, fire truck tours, CPR and Heimlich maneuver training, equipment overview and membership info.

Food will be provided for all attendees. While there is no admission fee, freewill donations to support our team and the services Lakes Area Rescue provides to the community are welcome.

Those interested in joining the Lakes Area Rescue team can also talk with members.

ADVERTISEMENT