CROSBY — Lakes Area Unlimited Learning presents, ‘Victor Power, Power Broker of History’ at 1:30 p.m. July 10 at the Crosby-Ironton High School in Crosby.

Just over a century ago, a mining company blacksmith laid down his hammer to study law. As the mayor of a small town on the Mesabi Range, Victor L. Power would defeat the world’s largest corporation in the courtroom, at the ballot box and on the streets of Hibbing. In the process he built a modern city, once dubbed the “richest village on earth.”

Aaron Brown of Minnesota North College presents “Power in the Wilderness,” an upcoming book by the University of Minnesota Press. Brown’s great-grandfather captained one of the last underground mines on the Cuyuna Iron Range near Crosby.

The program is free for members and $5 for non-members.

For more information about membership, contact Sally Ihne at sihne@charter.net or call 218-829-2544.