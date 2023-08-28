Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 klick! Gallery

Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (1).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (2).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (3).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (4).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (5).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (6).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (7).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (8).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (9).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (10).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (11).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (12).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (13).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (14).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (15).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (16).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (17).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (18).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (19).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (20).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (21).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (22).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (23).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (24).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (25).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (26).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (27).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (28).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (29).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Triathlon male winner 2 082823.jpg
Josh Blankenheim completes the race with a time of 58:31 during the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Triathlon male winner 1 082823.jpg
Josh Blankenheim cycles along the route of the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Triathlon female winner 2 082823.jpg
Jacquelyn Bacigalupi crosses the finish line with a time of 1:10:00 during the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Triathlon female winner 1 082823.jpg
Jacquelyn Bacigalupi competes in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (31).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (32).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (33).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (34).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (35).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (36).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (37).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (38).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (39).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (40).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (41).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (42).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (43).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (44).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (45).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (46).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (47).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (48).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (49).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (50).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (51).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (52).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (53).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (54).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (55).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (56).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (57).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (58).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (59).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Lakes Country Triathlon 2023 (60).JPG
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch