Lakewood Health System announces its first baby of 2023

STAPLES — 2023 brings the celebration of birth for Courtney and Ryan Schrupp, Pine River, who welcomed their new baby girl, Riverly Michelle, into the world on Jan. 1, 2023.

Riverly was born at 2:19 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and measuring 22 inches. She is welcomed home by her siblings Rylan, Reagan and Rylah.

The delivering provider was Dr. Kaitlyn Schoeck. To celebrate Riverly’s birth, the Lakewood Health System Foundation and Piecemakers Quilt Club of Staples presented gifts to the family in honor of the new year. The Foundation gave a gift of $100 and a basket of goodies from The Shoppe, Lakewood’s gift shop. Piecemakers Quilt Club gave a beautiful handmade baby quilt, prepared just for the first baby of 2023.