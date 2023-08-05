Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lakewood Health System, Staples, births

An area listing of birth announcements.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:57 PM

Nicole Hess and Devin Rinas, Soudan, a girl, Aloralynn Lea, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, June 30, 2023.

Ashley and Brad Becker, Eagle Bend, a boy, Ezekiel Mark, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, June 30, 2023.

Brandi Sarff and Austin Duncan, Clarissa, a boy, Jaylen Cole, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, July 5, 2023.

Emily and Cody Sadlo, Brainerd, a boy, Carson Elmer Douglass, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, July 6, 2023.

Maddison and Nathan Leaderbrand, New York Mills, a girl, Mallorie Marie, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, July 6, 2023.

Ashlyn and Paul Feiler, Little Falls, a boy, Brooks Owen, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, July 6, 2023.

Kayla Earl and Jack Jendro, Cushing, a girl, Scarlett Jean, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, July 6, 2023.

Marlee and Elijah Ladue, Little Falls, a girl, Ramona Elaine, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, July 7, 2023.

Maria Hernandez Torres and Miguel Bravo, Browerville, a boy, Leonardo, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, July 10, 2023.

Ashlea and Joseph Havnes, Staples, a boy, Merrick Timothy, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, July 11, 2023.

Lindsey and Josh Meech, Wadena, a girl, Walker Wilder, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, July 11, 2023.

Marci and Daniel Douts, Staples, a boy, Dakota Douglas, 9 pounds, July 12, 2023.

Keri and Robert Kramer, Brainerd, a girl, Josie Jane, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, July 13, 2023.

Kasey Haehnel and Roman Siltman, Jenkins, a girl, Peyton Moriah, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, July 14, 2023.

Madison and Christopher Laust, Bertha, a girl, Bristol Rose, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, July 17, 2023.

Lexi and Tristen McDonald, Staples, a boy, Bennet Arlow, 8 pounds, July 18, 2023.

Rebecca and Andrew Wheeler, Longville, a girl, Ava Marie, 9 pounds, 9 ounces, July 24, 2023.

Johanna and Jordan Rudbeck, Lake Shore, a boy, Callahan Jordan, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, July 25, 2023.

Rhoda Kangas and Wyatt Bond, New York Mills, a boy, Rainier Charles, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, July 26, 2023.

Amber and Peder Thusholt, Little Falls, a boy, Kristian Jens, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, July 26, 2023.

