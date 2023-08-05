Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lakewood Health System conversion to new electronic records vendor

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:57 PM

STAPLES — On Sunday, Aug.13, Lakewood Health System will be converting to a new vendor for Epic, which is its electronic health record system.

Backend builds and data extraction for the conversion have been in progress since May 2022.

The decision to undertake this conversion was made with both patients and staff in mind. Converting to a new vendor will allow Lakewood to provide patients with increased access to care information, integrated bill-pay, opportunities to expand MyChart use and applications, and more over the course of the next four months. Internally, this conversion gives Lakewood more autonomy and flexibility to adjust and streamline workflows and processes of care which allows for personalization of the system to best fit its patients’ needs.

The week of and following go-live there may be delays and longer wait times for patients scheduling and registering for appointments as staff work to gather and input information. All patients will need to provide a photo ID and insurance card, as well as re-sign consent, authorization and proxy forms, and take an updated photo during check-in for their first appointment, starting Aug. 13.

All patients with existing MyChart accounts through Lakewood will need to re-sign up for an account, starting Friday, Aug. 11. Sign-up information will be sent to patients through their current MyChart portal on Aug. 11. Patients can also sign-up using a code received during a Lakewood appointment on or after Aug. 13. Going forward, patients will need to use the newly created MyChart account, as access to existing/current accounts through Lakewood and its current Epic vendor will be read-only.

Lakewood reported patience and cooperation over the next few weeks are very much appreciated as teams work to make the conversion as seamless as possible for all.

