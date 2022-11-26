Lakewood Health System, Stapes, births
Heather and Dan Scherping, Swanville, a girl, Josey Ann, 10 pounds, 1 ounce, Nov. 11, 2022.
Breanna and Gerard Reichwein, Staples, a girl, Arizona Grey, 9 pounds, 1 ounce, Nov. 14, 2022.
Jenifer and Chris Kappler, Pillager, a girl, Kora Rose, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, Nov. 14, 2022.
Candice and Travis Maras, Brainerd, a girl, Eva Monroe, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, Nov. 15, 2022.
McKinleigh and Henry Koering, Fort Ripley, a girl, Abagail Dolly, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, Nov. 15, 2022.
Lauren and Perry Mast, Browerville, a girl, Addison Sarah, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, Nov. 16, 2022.
