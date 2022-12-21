Lakewood Health System, Staples, births
An area listing of birth announcements.
Sandra Osegueda, Motley, a girl, Sandra Arauze, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, Dec. 4, 2022.
Courtney and Derek Schuman, Browerville, a girl, Nora Ann, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, Dec. 4, 2022.
Amber and Josh McManigle, Wadena, a boy, Carson Daniel, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, Dec. 4, 2022.
Savannah Gosse and Andrew Nooter, Little Falls, a boy, Carson Roger, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, Sam Jo and Josh Thomas, Pillager, a boy, Colter John, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, Dec. 7, 2022.
Elizabeth Kelm and Mike Andert, Brainerd, a boy, Kash Michael, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, Dec. 8, 2022.
Cheri Jacobus and Neil Simmons, Pine River, a girl, Kenzi Jean, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, Dec. 12, 2022.
Nikki and Colton Paskewitz, Staples, a boy, Preston Jamus, 9 pounds, 6 ounces, Dec. 12, 2022.
Jared and Abagaile Vonwahlde, Richmond, a girl, Rhetta Marie, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, Dec. 13, 2022.
Kaitlyn Espree, Clarissa, a boy, Beau Jocque, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, Dec. 14, 2022.
Whitney and Logan Skov, Sebeka, a boy, Lyle William, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, Dec. 14, 2022.
Lessa and Kelly Doucette, Randall, a girl, Ellie Noel, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, Dec. 15, 2022.
Sonia and Evan Knutson, Wadena, a boy, Maverick Joseph, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, Dec. 15, 2022.
Tabitha and Allen Brown, Long Prairie, a girl, Nellie Renee, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, Dec. 15, 2022.
