Lakewood Health System, Staples, births

Bobbi Loucks and Mason Zebroski, Pillager, a boy, Couper Dean, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, Dec. 19, 2022.
Becca and Dan Rapaway, Browerville, a boy, Colton David, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, Dec. 19, 2022.
Rebecca Doble and Dustin Quirk, Little Falls, a boy, Zyler Louis, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, Dec. 20, 2022.
Savannah Rasinski and Justin Hummel, Pillager, a girl, Lennox Saige, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, Dec. 21, 2022.
