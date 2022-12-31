99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Lakewood Health System, Staples, births

An area listing of birth announcements.

A picture of white baby shoes to illustrate area birth announcements.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service<br/>
By Dispatch staff report
December 31, 2022 04:00 AM
Bobbi Loucks and Mason Zebroski, Pillager, a boy, Couper Dean, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, Dec. 19, 2022.

Becca and Dan Rapaway, Browerville, a boy, Colton David, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, Dec. 19, 2022.

Rebecca Doble and Dustin Quirk, Little Falls, a boy, Zyler Louis, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, Dec. 20, 2022.

Savannah Rasinski and Justin Hummel, Pillager, a girl, Lennox Saige, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, Dec. 21, 2022.

