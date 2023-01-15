99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Lakewood Health System, Staples, births

An area listing of birth announcements.

A picture of white baby shoes to illustrate area birth announcements.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service<br/>
By Dispatch staff report
January 15, 2023 12:57 PM
Marigold and Bejie Barbarona, Pine River, a girl, Triana Bella Brandino, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, Dec. 24, 2022.

Molly Preiner and Ryan Seegers, Park Rapids, a boy, Wilder Francis, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, Dec. 25, 2022.

Kali and Andrew Jay, Brainerd, a girl, Eloise Jane, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, Dec. 29, 2022.

Ryen and Drew Beeson, Baxter, a girl, Millie Jean, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, Dec. 29, 2022.

Samantha and Nathan Keehr, Pierz, a boy, Wyatt Jerald, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, Dec. 30, 2022.

Courtney and Ryan Schrupp, Pine River, a girl, Riverly Michelle, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, Jan. 1, 2023.

Mary and Brandon Oftedahl, Eagle Bend, a girl, Mariah Brandiss, 9 pounds, 1 ounce, Jan. 2, 2023.

Emmalee Toon and Tyler Allen, Bertha, a girl, Wynter Kaylee Rae, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, Jan. 2, 2023.

Katie and Blake Sweney, Merrifield, a girl, Adeline Jean, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, Jan. 4, 2023.

Brainerd coaches jumping and yelling at the side of the pool.
Prep
Brainerd Boys Swimming 8-2A True Team 011423 klick! Gallery
Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on BrainerdDispatch.com
January 15, 2023 10:09 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Pro
Dane Mizutani: Vikings fans should remember this season for more than the way it ended
January 15, 2023 10:06 PM
Local
Back to Hack 2023 klick! Gallery
January 15, 2023 09:44 PM
Pro
John Shipley: Porous defense catches up to Vikings in playoffs
January 15, 2023 09:36 PM
Pro
Si Woo Kim rallies to win Sony Open
January 15, 2023 09:03 PM
Comet ZTF in January
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Comet ZTF will NOT streak across the sky (But it's still pretty cool)
January 15, 2023 08:08 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
Brainerd Basketball vs Minnetonka on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd Boys Basketball vs Minnetonka 011423 klick! Gallery
January 15, 2023 07:35 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Basketball player shoots the ball. Defense tries to block.
Prep
Boys Basketball: Skippers sail past Warriors 80-73
January 15, 2023 07:13 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings
Pro
Vikings’ defense falters in 31-24 playoffs loss to New York Giants
January 15, 2023 07:09 PM
 · 
By  Chris Tomasson / St. Paul Pioneer Press

