Lakewood Health System, Staples, births
An area listing of birth announcements.
Marigold and Bejie Barbarona, Pine River, a girl, Triana Bella Brandino, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, Dec. 24, 2022.
Molly Preiner and Ryan Seegers, Park Rapids, a boy, Wilder Francis, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, Dec. 25, 2022.
Kali and Andrew Jay, Brainerd, a girl, Eloise Jane, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, Dec. 29, 2022.
Ryen and Drew Beeson, Baxter, a girl, Millie Jean, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, Dec. 29, 2022.
Samantha and Nathan Keehr, Pierz, a boy, Wyatt Jerald, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, Dec. 30, 2022.
Courtney and Ryan Schrupp, Pine River, a girl, Riverly Michelle, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, Jan. 1, 2023.
Mary and Brandon Oftedahl, Eagle Bend, a girl, Mariah Brandiss, 9 pounds, 1 ounce, Jan. 2, 2023.
Emmalee Toon and Tyler Allen, Bertha, a girl, Wynter Kaylee Rae, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, Jan. 2, 2023.
Katie and Blake Sweney, Merrifield, a girl, Adeline Jean, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, Jan. 4, 2023.