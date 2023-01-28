Lakewood Health System, Staples, births
An area listing of birth announcements.
Kayla and Aaron Antony, Baxter, a boy, Calum Joseph, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, Jan. 6, 2023.
Becky and Brian Fischer, Menahga, a girl, Georgia Rose, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, Jan. 10, 2023.
Leah and Kyle Crocker, Brainerd, a boy, Colson Gordon, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, Jan. 14, 2023.
Emily and Sye Pavek, Baxter, a boy, Liam Michael, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, Jan. 14, 2023.
Heather Zollner, Pine River, a girl, Izabella Elizabeth Lynn, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, Jan. 18, 2023.
Stacie and Jordan Larson, Baxter, a boy, Rhett David, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, Jan. 18, 2023.
Kierra Howard and Tyler Quast, Nisswa, a girl, Arya Jay, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, Jan. 19, 2023.
