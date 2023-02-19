99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Lakewood Health System, Staples, births

An area listing of birth announcements.

By Dispatch staff report
February 19, 2023 03:57 AM

Darci and David Odden, Motley, a girl, Madelyn Jo, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, Jan. 20, 2023.

Mikaila and Damon Kelsey, Brainerd, a boy, Daxton Shane Thomas, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, Jan. 20, 2023.

Hailey and Riley Kline, Laporte, a boy, Oliver Archer, 9 pounds, Jan. 20, 2023.

Lylly Simonson and Garrett Rubink, Motley, a girl, Rosemary Lydia, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, Jan. 22, 2023.

Moriah and Neil Meech, Sebeka, a boy, Paxton Troy, 9 pounds, 6 ounces, Jan. 22, 2023.

Abby and Tyler Kunz, Burtrum, a boy, Leroy James, 10 pounds, 6 ounces, Jan. 23, 2023.

Stepanie and Kevin Haverinen, Menahga, a boy, Dawson Wayne, 8 pounds, 14 ounces, Jan. 26, 2023.

Rachel and Ryan Dreher, Browerville, a boy, Walker LaRoe, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, Jan. 27, 2023.

Jenn and Nick Trout, Staples, a girl, Evelyn Mae, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, Jan. 27, 2023.

Kelsie and Randy Olson, Wadena, a boy, Randy LeRoy Jr., 6 pounds, 5 ounces, Jan. 28, 2023.

Emily and Blayne Dumpprope, Motley, a girl, Veronica Rose, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, Jan. 28, 2023.

Renee and Jaren Capko, Swanville, a boy, Jaxtin Jerome, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, Jan. 29, 2023.

Shelby and Adam Hyatt, Deer Creek, a girl, Aubree Mae, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, Jan. 30, 2023.

Samantha and Kaleb Cusey, Staples, a boy, Axle Robert, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, Jan. 31, 2023.

Taylor Leyk, Pine River, a boy, August Leyk, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, Jan. 31, 2023.

Sarah and Jaden Erkenbrack, Wadena, a girl, Hailey Ann, 9 pounds, 1 ounce, Feb. 1, 2023.

Kaitlyn Kasper and Austin Bridge, Motley, a boy, Bennett Joseph, 9 pounds, 5 ounces, Feb. 1, 2023.

Marissa Dreiling and Dustin Geise, Little Falls, a boy, Theo John, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, Feb. 1, 2023.

Rachel and Lucas Bakken, Little Falls, a boy, Lincoln James, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, Feb. 3, 2023.

Tonya and Evan VanVickle, Pillager, a boy Stetson James, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, Feb. 3, 2023.

Zoe Biggs, Browerville, a girl, Aubrey Rayne, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, Feb. 5, 2023.

DeEsta and Nick Soukup, Clitherall, a boy, Ivan Everett, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, Feb. 7, 2023.

Kalie and Jeremiah Korfe, Eagle Bend, a girl, Loretta Leone, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, Feb. 8, 2023.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

