News Local

Lakewood Health System, Staples, births

An area listing of birth announcements.

A picture of white baby shoes to illustrate area birth announcements.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
March 12, 2023 10:57 AM

Clara and Sam Robben, Staples, a girl, Charlotte Louise, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, Feb. 12, 2023.

Erika and Joseph Heinz, Randall, a girl, Paisley Elizabeth, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, Feb. 13, 2023.

Alissa Newham and Chase Springer, Brainerd, a girl, Revynn Renea, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, Feb. 18, 2023.

Stephanie Shuberg, Cushing, a boy, Kingston James, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, Feb. 22, 2023.

Jacquie and Tony Wegscheid, Wadena, a boy, Weston Wilbur, 9 pounds, 3 ounces, Feb. 26, 2023.

Shiann Weichman and Wyatt Bosma, Backus, a girl, Lainey Mae, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, Feb. 27, 2023.

Kayla Johnson and Michael Sumser, Brainerd, a girl, Lylli Hazel Annmarie, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, Feb. 28, 2023.

Skylar Bittner and Conner Kasper, Browerville, a girl, Azalee LaRee, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, March 1, 2023.

Stacia and Trevor Ness, Browerville, a boy, Brooks Curt, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, March 1, 2023.

Christena Reichert, Pine River, a girl, Ardell Beverly Jo, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, March 1, 2023.

Jonna and Landon Ament, Sebeka, a girl, Laramie Jean, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, March 2, 2023.

Kaylee Mulligan and Josh Miller, Wadena, a girl, Wrenlee Louise, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, March 3, 2023.

Cheyenne Swenson and Jordan Onken, Pine River, a girl, Savannah Lynn, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, March 3, 2023.

Amber Virnig and David Eden, Pierz, a boy, Daxton Daniel, 7 pounds, March 6, 2023.

Grace Kraklau and Gregory Rider, Brainerd, a boy, McCoy August Wayne, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, March 8, 2023.

Heather and Anthony Maule, Motley, a girl, Zoey Lynn, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, March 8, 2023.

Haileigh and Colten Kruzel, Burtrum, a boy, Hudson Allen, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, March 8, 2023.

Caitlin and Brian Skluzacek, Little Falls, a girl, Quinn Syvonne, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, March 10, 2023.

By Dispatch staff report
