Lakewood Health System, Staples, births
An area listing of birth announcements.
Katie and Matt Baier, Pillager, a boy, Brooks Joseph, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, April 18, 2023.
Cassie and Cory Collins, Carlos, a girl, Mazie Maple, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, April 19, 2023.
Kaitlyn and Charlie Schoeck, Nisswa, a girl, Eleanor Jo, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, April 22, 2023.
Amber Shepersky and Jeffrey Rockensock, Menahga, a girl, Oaklynn May, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, April 22, 2023.
Maura Wilds, Staples, a boy, Theodore Richard, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, April 25, 2023.
Amber and Kirk Workman, Brainerd, a girl, Addison Christine, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, April 26, 2023.
Stephanie and Brent Sterriker, Long Prairie, a girl, Winnie Hatsu, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, April 27, 2023.
Karen and Rolund Wetterlund, Brainerd, a boy, Noah Valentyn, 8 pounds, April 28, 2023.
Kelsie and Ryan Wolfenden, Sebeka, a boy, Hudson Allen, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, April 28, 2023.
Kelly and Sean Nokken, Baxter, a boy, Hudson Lee, 8 pounds, 14 ounces, April 28, 2023.
Gerty Mikel and Benjamin Bauer, Long Prairie, a boy, Barrett Clyde, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, May 3, 2023.
Victoria and Cameron Olson, Pillager, a girl, Mayla Tamara Rose, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, May 4, 2023.
Tiffany Anderson, Brainerd, a boy, Kingston Joe, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, May 8, 2023.
Bailey and James Sherman, Backus, a boy, Elliott Lee, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, May 9, 2023.
Laura and Blake Honga, Menahga, a boy, Krew David, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, May 9, 2023.
Leah and Brandon Christensen, Staples, a girl, Delaney Marie, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, May 10, 2023.
Carly and Patrick Carkhuff, Verndale, a boy, Creed Michael, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, May 12, 2023.
