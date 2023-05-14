99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lakewood Health System, Staples, births

An area listing of birth announcements.

A picture of white baby shoes to illustrate area birth announcements.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service<br/>
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:57 PM

Katie and Matt Baier, Pillager, a boy, Brooks Joseph, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, April 18, 2023.

Cassie and Cory Collins, Carlos, a girl, Mazie Maple, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, April 19, 2023.

Kaitlyn and Charlie Schoeck, Nisswa, a girl, Eleanor Jo, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, April 22, 2023.

Amber Shepersky and Jeffrey Rockensock, Menahga, a girl, Oaklynn May, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, April 22, 2023.

Maura Wilds, Staples, a boy, Theodore Richard, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, April 25, 2023.

Amber and Kirk Workman, Brainerd, a girl, Addison Christine, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, April 26, 2023.

Stephanie and Brent Sterriker, Long Prairie, a girl, Winnie Hatsu, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, April 27, 2023.

Karen and Rolund Wetterlund, Brainerd, a boy, Noah Valentyn, 8 pounds, April 28, 2023.

Kelsie and Ryan Wolfenden, Sebeka, a boy, Hudson Allen, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, April 28, 2023.

Kelly and Sean Nokken, Baxter, a boy, Hudson Lee, 8 pounds, 14 ounces, April 28, 2023.

Gerty Mikel and Benjamin Bauer, Long Prairie, a boy, Barrett Clyde, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, May 3, 2023.

Victoria and Cameron Olson, Pillager, a girl, Mayla Tamara Rose, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, May 4, 2023.

Tiffany Anderson, Brainerd, a boy, Kingston Joe, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, May 8, 2023.

Bailey and James Sherman, Backus, a boy, Elliott Lee, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, May 9, 2023.

Laura and Blake Honga, Menahga, a boy, Krew David, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, May 9, 2023.

Leah and Brandon Christensen, Staples, a girl, Delaney Marie, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, May 10, 2023.

Carly and Patrick Carkhuff, Verndale, a boy, Creed Michael, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, May 12, 2023.

