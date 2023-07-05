Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lakewood Health System, Staples, births

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:27 AM

Alicia and Tanner Blair, Baxter, a girl, Mina Jean, 8 pounds, 14 ounces, May 28, 2023.

Ashley Dawson and Brady Beach, Brainerd, a girl, Ezarya Tarot Mirella, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, May 30, 2023.

Elisua Asencio and Genaro Rocha, Staples, a girl, Sol, 9 pounds, 14 ounces, May 31, 2023.

Cherish and Corbin Sullivan-Velarde, Wadena, a girl, Irelynn Shaw, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, June 5, 2023.

Trinity Eberly and Myles Smith, Staples, a girl, Adeline Rae, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, June 5, 2023.

Jessica and Breton Monroe, Brainerd, a girl, Gracie Ruth, 5 pounds, 10 ounces, June 7, 2023.

Betsy Luehrs, Baxter, a girl, Rayleigh Mae, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, June 9, 2023.

Jordan Carr and Andrew Cihlar, Clitherall, a girl, Scout Elaine, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, June 13, 2023.

Amanda and Emil Sirucek, Verndale, a girl, Lila June, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, June 15, 2023.

Kailee and Myron Ripplinger, Little Falls, a boy, Tate Francis, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, June 15, 2023.

Anna O’Dell and Nick Spagenske, Staples, a boy, Judah Alan, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, June 17, 2023.

Leah and Joe Peters, Bluffton, a boy, Rhett Duane, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, June 20, 2023.

Samantha Zierke and Luke Simons, Pequot Lakes, a boy, Dalton Taylor, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, June 21, 2023.

Kylee Smith and Tate Kelderman, Wadena, a boy, Owen Scott, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, June 23, 2023.

Tiffany and Dustin Dougherty, Verndale a boy, Vincent Milton, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, June 23, 2023.

Destiny Gwatney and Jackson Strom, Staples, a girl, Ophelia Faith, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, June 26, 2023.

