News Local

Landfill disposal guide provides information, coupon for recycling in Crow Wing County

010521.N.BD.Recycling1.jpg
The recycling area at the Crow Wing County Landfill in 2021.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:06 PM

BRAINERD —The 2023 Crow Wing County disposal guide was mailed to all Crow Wing County property owners.

The guide covers hours of operation, what items are accepted at the landfill, fee schedule, recycling and household hazardous waste programs, and includes a $10 coupon.

The coupon can be applied towards any service at the landfill.

  • Limited to one coupon per load,
  • No change will be given,
  • Customer is responsible for paying the required special waste tax on applicable items,
  • Coupon is not redeemable for cash,
  • Cannot be applied to payments on charge accounts.
Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

The new Crow Wing County Recycling Center located at the landfill site will open this summer. This new building will be your one stop for all recycling and hazardous waste disposal needs.

Crow Wing County sponsors three recycling drop sites that are available for use to all county residents.

  • Crow Wing County Landfill – 15728 State Highway 210, Brainerd,
  • Ideal Township Transfer Station – 33503 W. Island Lake Drive, Pequot Lakes,
  • Nisswa – 25636 Main St., Nisswa

Crow Wing County continues to exceed the state minimum recycling rate of 35%. Overall, almost 900 tons of material were recycled through the County Recycling Program last year with approximately 29,000 tons recycled through residential and commercial recyclers.
“We are exceeding state standards, increasing recycling, and reducing the amount of material being placed in our landfill,” stated Jessica Shea, Crow Wing County operations manager, in a news release. “Proactive efforts by the county, local businesses and local waste haulers were effective by capturing recyclable materials and keeping them out of the landfill.”

For more information, call 218-824-1010 or visit the county website at www.crowwing.us and search for “Solid Waste.”

