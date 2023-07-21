6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, July 21

News Local

Lane restrictions change July 24 on Highway 210 at Knollwood Drive

The left inside lanes of eastbound and westbound Highway 210 will be closed with traffic being routed to the right outside lanes.

A map of Highway 210 through Baxter.
A map showing lane restrictions Monday, July 24, 2023, on Highway 210 at Knollwood Drive in Baxter.
Contributed / City of Baxter
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:57 PM

BAXTER — The city of Baxter announced lane restrictions on Highway 210 at Knollwood Drive will be revised at 7 a.m. Monday, July 24.

The left inside lanes of eastbound and westbound Highway 210 will be closed with traffic being routed to the right outside lanes as crews complete concrete median work within Highway 210 to construct a reduced conflict intersection on Highway 210.

Knollwood Drive north of Highway 210 will be open to right-in movements off Highway 210 and right-out movements from Knollwood Drive to Highway 210.

By Dispatch staff report
