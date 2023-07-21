Lane restrictions change July 24 on Highway 210 at Knollwood Drive

BAXTER — The city of Baxter announced lane restrictions on Highway 210 at Knollwood Drive will be revised at 7 a.m. Monday, July 24.

The left inside lanes of eastbound and westbound Highway 210 will be closed with traffic being routed to the right outside lanes as crews complete concrete median work within Highway 210 to construct a reduced conflict intersection on Highway 210.

Knollwood Drive north of Highway 210 will be open to right-in movements off Highway 210 and right-out movements from Knollwood Drive to Highway 210.

