Lane restrictions to be removed on Highway 210

The left (inside) lanes of eastbound and westbound Highway 210 will be reopened, and the reduced conflict intersection turn lanes on Highway 210 at Knollwood Drive will be opened.

A map showing the construction area
Drivers will no longer have to slide over on Highway 210 by Knollwood Drive as lane restrictions will be lifted Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
Contributed / City of Baxter
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:08 AM

BAXTER — Lane restrictions on Highway 210 at Knollwood Drive in Baxter will be removed the evening of Friday, Aug. 11,

Contact Bolton & Menk Inc Project Engineer Bryan Drown at 218-821-5242 or Anderson Brothers Project Superintendent Scott Hendrickson at 218-820-9917 for any questions or concerns.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

