Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Last day of the fair

Photos and video from Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.

Kids are on a dragon shaped rollercoaster fair ride
Kids enjoy a roller coaster ride in the shape of a dragon at the midway on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 10:00 PM
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
1/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
people around a horse.
2/53: A girl pets a Crow Wing County Mounted Patrol horse Saturday, Aug. 5. 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
3/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Last night of Fair 6 080723.jpg
4/53: A girl pets a Crow Wing County Mounted Patrol horse Saturday, Aug. 5. 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kids on a fair ride
5/53: Kids enjoy a roller coaster ride at the midway on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People are suspended in the air with legs flying on a fair ride
6/53: People enjoy a ride at the midway on the last night of the fair Saturday, Aug. 6, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
A couple try to toss ping pong balls into glass fishbowls.
7/53: People enjoy games at the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Three vehicles take a corner on the dirt course.
8/53: Vehicles compete in Baja Rally races Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
9/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
10/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Vehicles race around a dirt track.
11/53: Vehicles compete in Baja Rally racing Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
12/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
13/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
14/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
15/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
16/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Vehicles race around a dirt track.
17/53: Vehicles compete in Baja Rally racing Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
18/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
19/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
20/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
21/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
22/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
23/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
24/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
25/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
26/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
27/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
28/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
29/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
30/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
31/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
32/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
33/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
34/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
35/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
36/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
37/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
38/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
39/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
40/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
41/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
42/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
43/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
44/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
45/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
46/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
47/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
48/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
People enjoy the midway Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
49/53: People enjoy the midway Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Vehicles race around a dirt track.
50/53: Vehicles compete in Baja Rally racing Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Vehicles race around a dirt track.
51/53: Vehicles compete in Baja Rally racing Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Vehicles race around a dirt track.
52/53: Vehicles compete in Baja Rally racing Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Vehicles race around a dirt track.
53/53: Vehicles compete in Baja Rally racing Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.

People are suspended in the air with legs flying on a fair ride
Upside down and legs flying, people enjoy the Rock It ride at the midway on the last night of the fair Saturday, Aug. 6, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Three vehicles take a corner on the dirt course.
Vehicles compete in Baja Rally races Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
A couple try to toss ping pong balls into glass fishbowls.
People enjoy games at the midway Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
More visual storytelling

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Growing up in the Brainerd lakes area I realized that I never wanted to leave, so it is a true blessing that I was able to find a job at the Dispatch doing something I love. As a visual journalist, I work in the mediums of photography and videography to bring our readers everything from sports, hard news, weather and local events to slice of life documentation of our coverage area.
What To Read Next
News is highlighted as word on keyboard
Local
Crosslake City Council to have special meeting Aug. 9
5h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
MGA Award Winners_2023 (1).jpg
Local
Grocers induct Steve Quisberg to Hall of Fame
8h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A rolled newspaper
Local
Emily Manganese Deposit Exploration meeting planned for Aug. 15
11h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
img8830.jpg
Local
Insulator club to host swap meet Aug. 12
16h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Aug. 5
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Baggies of drugs and multiple firearms are displayed on a table
Local
Fentanyl investigation, leads to arrests, seizure of drugs, guns
3d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-News General graph
Local
Lakewood Health System conversion to new electronic records vendor
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report