Law enforcement investigates 2 burglaries in Randall

LITTLE FALLS — The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating burglaries at two Randall businesses.

According to the sheriff’s office, sometime between 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, and 7:29 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, someone broke into Randall Building Supply, 305 Pacific Avenue. Once inside the building, they cut open a safe and took cash.

The suspects also entered Vanessa’s Place, 509 Pacific Avenue, and stole cash and jewelry.

Anyone with information regarding these burglaries is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.