Law enforcement investigates 2 burglaries in Randall

Between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, Building Supply and Vanessa’s Place were broken into.

Morrison County Sheriff Squad
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:49 AM

LITTLE FALLS — The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating burglaries at two Randall businesses.

According to the sheriff’s office, sometime between 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, and 7:29 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, someone broke into Randall Building Supply, 305 Pacific Avenue. Once inside the building, they cut open a safe and took cash.

The suspects also entered Vanessa’s Place, 509 Pacific Avenue, and stole cash and jewelry.

Anyone with information regarding these burglaries is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

