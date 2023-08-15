Law enforcement investigating after boat crashes into a dock on Gull Lake

NISSWA — Authorities are investigating an incident in which a boat crashed into a dock and a couple of boats on lifts Friday, Aug. 11, on Gull Lake in Crow Wing County.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 11:49 p.m. on the north side of Gull Lake.

The sheriff’s office said the incident is currently under investigation and no other information was available as of Tuesday afternoon.

Assisting at the scene was the Nisswa Police Department.

A boat crashed into a dock Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, on Gull Lake in Crow Wing County. Contributed

