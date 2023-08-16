Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Reservation Restoration Act parcel map available for viewing

CASS LAKE — Working collectively to implement the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Reservation Restoration Act, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and the Chippewa National Forest have announced that a map of proposed parcels for transfer on the Chippewa National Forest has been created and is available for public viewing: https://www.fs.usda.gov/chippewa.

The Forest and the Band jointly identified the proposed parcels to be transferred. The intent is to limit fragmentation of ownership boundaries while honoring private property rights. The legislation language makes provisions for honoring any existing private property rights such as easements, permits, or other encumbrances.

“It’s been a pleasure and an honor to work with the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe as we implement the Reservation Restoration Act to transfer back 11,760 acres to this sovereign nation. We understand the importance the land holds to the Band and will continue to work with the Band as we move through this process,” said Chippewa Forest Supervisor Michael Stansberry in a news release.

This action is a significant part of implementing the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Reservation Restoration Act, signed into law in December, 2020, which transfers approximately 11,760 acres of public land, currently managed by the Chippewa National Forest, to the Department of the Interior to be held in trust for the benefit of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.

These lands will enable the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe to invest in future generations with economic and residential development. Lands subject to transfer hold historical and cultural significance to the Band.

“It is with great joy and hope for the future in our hearts that we celebrate the latest step forward in restoring a portion of the illegally transferred lands back to the Leech Lake Ojibwe. On behalf of the Band, I want to express my gratitude to the Forest Service and Tribal staff collaborating behind the scenes to move this land transfer towards completion. This is one of the most monumental and positive developments to take place on Leech Lake since the first treaties were signed and the reservation was established in 1855,” said Faron Jackson Sr., Chairman of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.

Comprehensive information regarding the proposed land transfer parcels is available including FAQs, and an online StoryMap are available on the Forest’s website https://www.fs.usda.gov/chippewa .