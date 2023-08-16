Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Reservation Restoration Act parcel map available for viewing

The Forest and the Band jointly identified the proposed parcels to be transferred. The intent is to limit fragmentation of ownership boundaries while honoring private property rights.

DispatchNewsBrief.JPG
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:00 AM

CASS LAKE — Working collectively to implement the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Reservation Restoration Act, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and the Chippewa National Forest have announced that a map of proposed parcels for transfer on the Chippewa National Forest has been created and is available for public viewing: https://www.fs.usda.gov/chippewa.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

The Forest and the Band jointly identified the proposed parcels to be transferred. The intent is to limit fragmentation of ownership boundaries while honoring private property rights. The legislation language makes provisions for honoring any existing private property rights such as easements, permits, or other encumbrances.

“It’s been a pleasure and an honor to work with the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe as we implement the Reservation Restoration Act to transfer back 11,760 acres to this sovereign nation. We understand the importance the land holds to the Band and will continue to work with the Band as we move through this process,” said Chippewa Forest Supervisor Michael Stansberry in a news release.

This action is a significant part of implementing the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Reservation Restoration Act, signed into law in December, 2020, which transfers approximately 11,760 acres of public land, currently managed by the Chippewa National Forest, to the Department of the Interior to be held in trust for the benefit of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.

These lands will enable the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe to invest in future generations with economic and residential development. Lands subject to transfer hold historical and cultural significance to the Band.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is with great joy and hope for the future in our hearts that we celebrate the latest step forward in restoring a portion of the illegally transferred lands back to the Leech Lake Ojibwe. On behalf of the Band, I want to express my gratitude to the Forest Service and Tribal staff collaborating behind the scenes to move this land transfer towards completion. This is one of the most monumental and positive developments to take place on Leech Lake since the first treaties were signed and the reservation was established in 1855,” said Faron Jackson Sr., Chairman of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.

Comprehensive information regarding the proposed land transfer parcels is available including FAQs, and an online StoryMap are available on the Forest’s website https://www.fs.usda.gov/chippewa .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: School officials set meeting for challenged library book
21m ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Local
CLC Ag and Energy Research Center to host Field Day
2h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Morning at Brainerd High School soccer practice.
Local
Preparing for the fall sports season
2h ago
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Ranchers riding horses in a field.
Local
Sunup Ranch bringing community together for Harvest Dinner
17h ago
 · 
By  Jodi Eberhardt | Pine River Watershed Alliance
Central Lakes College exterior entrance
Local
CLC bans cannabis on school property
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Boat crashed into docks.
Local
Law enforcement investigating after boat crashes into a dock on Gull Lake
23h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Two cyclists go along a path.
Members Only
Local
Biking options abundant in the Brainerd lakes area
3d ago
 · 
By  Hannah Ward