Legion Auxiliary national president to visit Brainerd

A dinner in her honor will take place May 2.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:27 AM

BRAINERD — American Legion Auxiliary National President Vickie Koutz will visit Brainerd Tuesday, May 2.

A dinner in Koutz’s honor will take place at 6 p.m. at the American Legion, with social time to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Cost is $20. Those interested should register ahead of time by contacting Brenda Collins at brendashogren@icloud.com or 218-821-6575.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

