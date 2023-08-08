Legislative road show makes stop in Brainerd lakes area

NISSWA — A few dozen local business owners gathered Monday, Aug. 7, to hear area legislators and the new Department of Employment and Economic Development commissioner discuss new laws and their concerns about the direction of Minnesota.

“Democrats like to say Minnesota is a Democrat state because they always win statewide,” said State Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids. “Republicans like to point at the rest of the state and say, ‘Look, all of Greater Minnesota is red, it's a Republican state.’ Honestly, Minnesota is kind of a purple state. It's very middle of the road and they want us to work together.”

Meeting at Grand View Lodge, Eichorn was joined by state representatives Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa, and Krista Knudsen, R-Lake Shore, in a panel discussion and Q&A session with Matt Varilek, the new commissioner for DEED. The panel was led by Angie Whitcomb, president and CEO of Hospitality Minnesota.

“I think it's important for our community members and our business leaders to be able to talk to the legislators directly,” said Frank Soukup, director of marketing at Grand View Lodge. “We have four of them here with 40 people in a small room; they got to hear our points, we got to hear theirs. Hopefully, they can take that as a reflection back to the capital and do some good with it.”

After welcoming everyone, Whitcomb asked the panelists to give their thoughts on the recent changes to paid family medical leave.

ADVERTISEMENT

The program starts Jan. 1, 2026 , and will allow workers to take off up to 12 weeks a year with partial pay to care for a newborn or a sick family member, and up to 12 weeks to recover from their own serious illness. Benefits will be capped at 20 weeks a year for those who take advantage of both.

Read more







All three legislators told the room that the Republican Party had little to do with the preparation or passing of the paid family and medical leave as Republicans were not needed to pass the bill before it was signed into law May 25 by Gov. Tim Walz.

“This will devastate Minnesota's business economy and will certainly have a huge negative impact, the way that it has been rolled out,” Heintzeman said. “Republicans did propose an alternative plan that we felt would actually be something that could be implemented and provided a significant benefit to Minnesotans. But that was rejected.”

As previously reported, Republicans proposed an alternative proposal that would create a private option for paid leave. That proposal would allow insurers to sell leave plans to businesses, which the state doesn’t currently allow. Proponents argued the arrangement would allow businesses to provide paid leave while avoiding higher taxes and administrative costs.

1 / 4: Krista Knudsen speaks Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Grand View Lodge for the legislative road show. 2 / 4: Justin Eichorn speaks to local business owners Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Grand View Lodge for the legislative road show. 3 / 4: Josh Heintzeman speaks Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Grand View Lodge for the legislative road show. 4 / 4: Matt Varilek speaks to local business owners Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Grand View Lodge for the legislative road show.

Eichorn said he was “disheartened that it wasn't just Republicans who were left out, the voice of Greater Minnesota was left out.” He recalled how chambers of commerce from across the state went to the Capitol to voice their concerns on how the new law could be detrimental to the hospitality and tourism industries.

“We are struggling to run as is, let alone someone taking off for 20 weeks a year,” said Knudsen, who is also a small business owner, when explaining how she and many others struggle to find workers.

Minnesota will become the 13th state to have paid family medical leave covered by law and this should be seen as an enticement to draw workers to the state, Varilek said. Even though there are employers who are able to take care of their employees, not everyone has that capacity and the new law is there to support those who don't have the same means as others, he said.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

The panel then moved on to the new law on marijuana and how businesses can regulate it on their property. The three legislators all agreed the way the law was passed has created a plethora of problems — namely that the cart came before the horse in that marijuana is now legal yet the governing body set to regulate it has yet to be staffed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We're all left wondering,” Knudsen said as she herself had questions about its use on her business patio.

“So now do we have to allow smoking cannabis on our patio? We don't know,” Knudsen said. “I've called the Department of Health, I've called places and asked that same question. Nobody knows. They say, ‘Talk to your city.’ Well, I used to be the mayor of my city and my city doesn't know either. There's just so much confusion with this bill. We needed to do a lot more groundwork before we just said yeah, you can smoke pot.”

The legislators said they foresee “fix-it bills” being brought forward in the upcoming session to address the things that were overlooked and the pitfalls in the marijuana and paid family medical leave laws.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .