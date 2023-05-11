Letter carrier’s annual food drive is Saturday, May 13

BRAINERD — The 31st annual U.S. Postal Service letter carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger food drive will take place Saturday, May 13.

Area residents can take part by leaving a bag of non-perishable food at their mailboxes prior to their letter carrier arriving Saturday. The carrier will pick up the food and deliver it to a local food shelf. There are also locations at the Brainerd and Baxter Cub Foods stores and Super One Foods in Baxter where people can drop off food to be donated.

“Many people in this country struggle with hunger every day. Six days a week letter carriers see firsthand the needs in the communities where they work, and they are committed to helping meet those needs,” organizers stated in a news release.