Level 3 predatory offender moves to Cass Lake

CASS LAKE — A 34-year-old man convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2007 is being released from custody Feb. 27 and will move to a residence on the 300 block of Spruce Avenue in Cass Lake.

James Tacumseh Littlewolf Contributed / Minnesota Department of Corrections

The Cass County Sheriff's Office reported Monday, Feb. 13, James Tacumseh Littlewolf, a Level 3 predatory offender, is planning on moving to the area Feb. 27.

Littlewolf engaged in sexual contact with a female teenager after entering her home without permission, according to information provided by the Cass County Sheriff's Office. A Level 3 predatory offender is the highest risk level and is considered most likely to reoffend.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office released the information pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 244.052 and 253D . The statutes authorize law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a public registrant's release from prison or a secure treatment facility when the Cass County Sheriff's Office believes the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.

Abuse of the information to threaten, harass or intimidate a registered individual is unacceptable and could be charged as a crime, the sheriff’s office reported. Littlewolf served the sentence imposed on him by the court and is transitioning into the community.

“This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public,” the sheriff’s office stated.

The sheriff’s office may not direct where this individual does or does not reside, nor can this agency direct where he works or goes to school.

Questions can be directed to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424.