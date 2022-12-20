Lights, heat back on for most in region who lost power

BRAINERD — Power for almost all Crow Wing County residents was restored by Monday morning, Dec. 19, following a winter storm that dropped heavy, wet snow on trees and wreaked havoc on power lines.

Late Sunday, local electrical cooperative Crow Wing Power sent out a news release stating it completed repairs to the last remaining member about 10 p.m. This is the third storm this year that caused more than 10,000 customers to be without power for Crow Wing Power.

“The heavy, wet snow caused trees to sag and land on power lines and caused a historic number of outages, well over 400, which was unprecedented,” the news release stated. “Repair was slow going because trucks could not get to many of the affected areas. Other forms of motorized transportation were needed or crews had to trudge through the snow and climb poles manually in many cases.”

Crews with Minnesota Power line up in a Cloquet staging area preparing to repair power lines damaged by a strong winter storm, Dec. 13-14, 2022. Contributed / Minnesota Power

Also Sunday, Minnesota Power sent out an update announcing power was restored to its area customers. On Friday, Minnesota Power reported at the Wednesday morning peak, about 18,000 customers were without power.

“We're getting everybody's power back on and getting some heat in their houses,” said John Bowen, Crow Wing County emergency management director, during a Monday interview. “We probably can plan on some sporadic outages here and there in the future with the heavy snow on the trees still.”

The strong winter storm started Dec. 13 and dropped about 16 inches of snow across the county that lasted until early afternoon Thursday. The storm’s aftermath led Crow Wing County officials to sign a local emergency declaration due to a significant amount of public and private property damage. The declaration means the county is able to get financial help from the state of Minnesota to help cover the costs of response and damages.

Crow Wing and Aitkin counties opened a total of six warming shelters for residents who lost power in Aitkin, Crosslake, Emily, Hill City, McGregor and Pequot Lakes, offering access to warm showers and power sources to charge devices. Bowen reported about 15 families used the Pequot Lakes High School warming shelter. Usage numbers of other facilities were unavailable Monday night. Monday morning the police scanner included a report of a man who was weak and cold and arrived at Emily City Hall after being without power.

Although most power customers are now restored, outages will continue to be an issue until the snow gets off the trees, Bowen said.

Ten to 20 new outages have come up each day since the storm, said Char Kinzer, Crow Wing Power public relations manager. Kinzer said she remained concerned with the amount of snow still up in the trees as the forecast calls for strong wind gusts this week.

Kinzer said crews repairing lines after the storms found themselves constantly backtracking to make more repairs.

A Minnesota Power worker sits in an extended bucket near snow-covered trees during power line repair efforts following a strong winter storm, Dec. 13-14, 2022, which dropped heavy snow across the region. Contributed / Minnesota Power

“Crews would clear the line, replace the fuse, get everything running, and then they go off somewhere else,” Kinzer said. “Then another branch or something would hit or would fall down on the line and blow the fuse again.”

“We are grateful to our customers who were patient and understanding during this extended outage,” stated Amy Rutledge, director of corporate communications for Minnesota Power, in an email. “We are also very appreciative of the many kudos and kind words from customers on social media about our lineworkers who worked long hours in challenging conditions to get the lights back on. Many residents came out of their homes to personally thank crews as they arrived at their homes to restore power.”

Though power is restored, Rutledge said the utility company would continue to monitor the weather.

“We're also monitoring any additional weather conditions that may be coming in later this week,” Rutledge said in an interview Monday. “We've already had discussions about that and are making sure that we're staffed appropriately as we head into the holidays.”

Cold weather safety tips

Minnesota Energy Resources offered these tips for safely navigating cold weather snaps.

Space heater safety: Only use newer models with safety features like automatic shut-off. Keep it at least 6 feet away from flammable materials like drapes or blankets. Plug heaters directly into the wall, not into extension cords or power strips. Place the heater on a flat surface away from children and pets.

Only use newer models with safety features like automatic shut-off. Keep it at least 6 feet away from flammable materials like drapes or blankets. Plug heaters directly into the wall, not into extension cords or power strips. Place the heater on a flat surface away from children and pets. Safe sleeping: Turn off electric blankets when they are not being used. Keep pets away from electric blankets, as their teeth and claws can puncture wire insulation and cause damage.

Turn off electric blankets when they are not being used. Keep pets away from electric blankets, as their teeth and claws can puncture wire insulation and cause damage. Prevent carbon monoxide dangers: Make sure carbon monoxide detectors are working properly and learn the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Oven safety: Never use a stove or oven to heat the home. Not only is it inefficient, but it could also lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Never use a stove or oven to heat the home. Not only is it inefficient, but it could also lead to carbon monoxide poisoning. Let the sun in: Open curtains or blinds when the sun is out to help warm the home. Close them at night to help retain heat and cut down on drafts.

Open curtains or blinds when the sun is out to help warm the home. Close them at night to help retain heat and cut down on drafts. Bundle up: Add a layer instead of turning up the thermostat. A sweater or blanket will help keep one warm without adding to energy use.

Source: Minnesota Energy Resources.

